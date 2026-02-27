We’re giving two lucky winners, and a guest, the chance to experience a matchday like true VIPs at the Selhurst Showdown; Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic on Sunday 29th March, 14:00 BST kick-off!

It's third meets first in a mouth-watering Barclays Women's Super League 2 tie in South London, and you can be there to experience in style!

On the day, you will:

Step behind the scenes on an exclusive pre-match stadium tour, including the Dugouts and Media Centre

Head pitchside to watch the players warm up

Gain access to autograph opportunities with the Palace players

Enjoy premium Directors’ Box seating to watch the match in style overlooking the halfway line

The competition will close on Friday, 6th March at 17:00 GMT.

Click the button below for your chance to win!