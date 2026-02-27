Get closer to the Eagles than ever before at Selhurst Park.
We’re giving two lucky winners, and a guest, the chance to experience a matchday like true VIPs at the Selhurst Showdown; Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic on Sunday 29th March, 14:00 BST kick-off!
It's third meets first in a mouth-watering Barclays Women's Super League 2 tie in South London, and you can be there to experience in style!
On the day, you will:
- Step behind the scenes on an exclusive pre-match stadium tour, including the Dugouts and Media Centre
- Head pitchside to watch the players warm up
- Gain access to autograph opportunities with the Palace players
- Enjoy premium Directors’ Box seating to watch the match in style overlooking the halfway line
The competition will close on Friday, 6th March at 17:00 GMT.
Click the button below for your chance to win!
Match Details
- Sunday, 29th March
- 14:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- Barclays Women's Super League 12