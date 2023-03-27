Palace Women’s third-highest attendance in history, and highest-ever at Hayes Lane, witnessed an entertaining, end-to-end fixture, settled by Molly Sharpe’s powerful finish on the stroke of half-time.

Falling in Women’s Football Weekend, the overcast conditions were beset by a lively atmosphere, a DJ keeping the energy flowing, appearances from special guests, free match programmes and posters, and a real family-friendly feel in Bromley, as supporters young and old came together to get behind the Eagles.

A brilliant day out was had by all, and it is hoped that many supporters who attended will return for Palace Women’s final two home fixtures of the season, against Birmingham City (on Sunday, 16th April, 14:00 BST kick-off) and Lewes (Sunday, 23rd April, 12:00).

Tickets for both matches will be available via cpfc.co.uk shortly.

They will remain available to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members when purchased in advance of matchday, and Under-16s as usual go free, for the perfect family day out.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the best photos from our Women’s Football Weekend fixture below!