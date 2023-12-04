Elise Hughes scored a late consolation goal for Wales as their Nations League campaign started with defeat, with Cymru looking to bounce back against Germany this week.

Meanwhile, Araya Dennis notched a goal and an assist on a succesful afternoon for England Under-19s as they swept Sweden aside 5-1, while Alexia Potter started a dramatic 2-2 draw with Portugal - Shauna Guyatt was selected, but withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Hayley Nolan joined up with the Republic of Ireland side to take on Hungary and Northern Ireland, with the Palace defender an unused substitute at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

