Following their history-making achievements at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Paige Bailey-Gayle and Jamaica Women are looking to qualify for next summer’s 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Standing in their way, however, are reigning Olympic champions Canada; a two-legged play-off awaits, the first match being in Kingston on Friday night (in UK time, Saturday 23rd September at 01:00 BST); and the second in Toronto four days later.

The two teams saw contrasting results in the World Cup, with Canada suffering their earliest elimination from the competition since 2011 – exiting in the group-stage – and Jamaica making it out of the groups for the first time whilst knocking out Brazil.

On closer shores, midfielder Anna Filbey and forward Elise Hughes – who has scored six times in four games so far this season – have been called up by Wales for their first matches in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The results of the competition will be used to determine the leagues for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, with the top two teams also qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Wales, ranked 29th in the world, have been placed in Group A3 of the competition alongside Germany (sixth), Denmark (12th) and Iceland (14th); they face Iceland in Reykjavik on Friday (22nd September, 19:00) before hosting Denmark in Cardiff the following Tuesday (26th September, 19:15).

In the same competition in Group B1, Hayley Nolan is recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for an opening Nations League match against Northern Ireland on Saturday (23rd September, 14:00) in Dublin.

The Palace defender will also be hoping to add to her three caps for her country when Ireland then travel to Hungary the following Tuesday (26th September, 18:30).

At youth international level, Palace trio Araya Dennis, Lexi Potter and Shauna Guyatt have all been called up for a pair of England U19s friendlies at St George’s Park.

The Lionesses will take on Denmark and Germany on Wednesday (20th September, 13:00) and Tuesday (26th September, 11:00) respectively, in preparation for next month’s U19 Euro qualifiers against Wales, Czechia and Greece.

All times BST.

Jamaica – Bailey-Gayle

Sat, 23rd September: Jamaica v Canada (01:00)

Wed, 27th September: Canada v Jamaica (00:00)

Wales – Filbey & Hughes

Fri, 22nd September: Iceland v Wales (19:00)

Tue, 26th September: Wales v Denmark (19:15)

Republic of Ireland – Nolan

Sat, 23rd September: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland (13:00)

Tue, 26th September: Hungary v Republic of Ireland (18:30)

England U19s – Dennis, Guyatt & Potter