Reflecting on the last-minute scramble to get the ball away , she said: "Honestly, it was one of those moments when you are not really thinking, and you just react.

"Everyone put their body on the line, and I think that is what it takes to get the 1-0 win and keep the clean sheet."

With Palace sitting in third and still pushing for promotion, Yañez gave her thoughts on what the mentality needs to be for the rest of the season.

"I think we just need to continue building momentum, day in, day out.

"We know it's a long season, there's five games to go and we just need to take it one day at a time," Yañez said.

She and the team will next play at home on Sunday, 29th March - where Palace take on Charlton at Selhurst Park.

Kicking off at 14:00, click the button to secure your spot!