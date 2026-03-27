It was a close contest with many great designs sent through, but Palace stars Aimee Everett and Ashleigh Weerden selected Megan's design as the winner - watch the video above to see their reaction!

Sunday's programme will be print-only, meaning the only way you can read it is by buying one at the game!

Programmes are £1.50, and will be available from the Retail Store and the Fanzone Store, and they will also be available from the hawkers inside and outside the stadium.

Still not got your tickets? Over 3000 fans have already got theirs, and you can secure your spot by clicking below!