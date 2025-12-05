Blanchard was ever-present in November, and bookended the month with goals on the 2nd and the 25th of November.

Her first was an equaliser away at Portsmouth, where she received the ball from Ashleigh Weerden on the edge of the box and fired a shot that deflected past the goalkeeper and into the net.

It was a fine finish, but Blanchard's second goal of the month was even better.

53 minutes were on the clock and Palace were 2-0 up away at WSL side Leicester City in the Subway Women's League Cup, when Blanchard started an attack from the Palace half.

Palace moved the ball exquisitely from left to right, before Indiah-Paige Riley cut the ball back for Blanchard to smash into the Leicester net.

Not only was it a goal of the highest quality, it also earned Palace a spot in the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time ever.