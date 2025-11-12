Watson appeared in all three October games, racking up three goal contributions in the process.

Her first was a wonderful assist for fellow Scotland international Kirsty Howat against Sunderland.

Watson received the ball in an advanced area, and threaded it through the Black Cat's defence for Howat to run on to and dink over the 'keeper.

She then bagged a sensational first-half brace against Ipswich Town in the Subway Women's League Cup on the 19th October.

Her first was the result of her reacting quickest to a second ball from a corner.

Watson's second was a wonderful finish from outside the box, after she spotted Laura Hartley off her line.