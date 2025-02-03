Despite an early setback, Laura Kaminski's team rallied in the second half to earn a valuable point on the road with strong performances across the board.

With Palace trailing in the dying embers of the game, Cato tucked away Lily Woodham's fantastic cross to secure a point at Broadfield Stadium.

Thanks to her late heroics, Cato won 41.6% of the vote as she bagged her second WSL goal for Palace.

Lexi Potter finished in second place with 21.3% of the vote after another strong showing in midfield.

The England U19 star finished the game with three important tackles and 93% pass accuracy.

Rounding out the top three was Lily Woodham with 9.5%, after she assisted Palace's dramatic late equaliser.

See the full TEN Player of the Match results below!