January's TEN Player of the Month had another fine performance in red and blue, with Weerden bagging a fine goal in the 53rd minute.

Katie Stengel found her in space on the right wing, and Weerden did the rest with a powerful finish from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

Her impact was notable throughout the game, with her directness and speed proving too much for the Villa defence on a number of occasions.

Weerden was voted as your TEN Player of the Match with 21.8% of the vote, with debutant Aniek Nouwen in second place with 18.4%.

Another fine performance from Stengel meant that she came in third place with 13.5% of the vote.

See the results in the poll below!