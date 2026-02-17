Weerden assisted both goals on the night, lofting a cross to the back post for Abbie Larkin to finish in the first-half, before squaring the ball for Elise Hughes to make it 3-0 in the second-half.

It was a typically brilliant performance from Palace's number 11, creating chances at one end and defending well at the other.

Weerden won the vote with 28.2%, with her opposite winger Larkin coming in second with 22.0%.

Completing the top three was goalscorer Annabel Blanchard with 14.1%.

Take a look at the results below!