Beth Hepple's goal on 79 minutes looked to condemn Palace Women to defeat in the North East, but Elise Hughes popped up to grab an equaliser in the 96th minute.

It was her first Palace goal since her ACL injury in April 2024, and the delight was written across her face as she rescued a points for the Eagles.

The Wales international topped the vote at 34.4%, with record appearance maker Molly-Mae Sharpe coming in second at 14.8%.

Rounding out the top three was Justine Vanhaevermaet, who assisted the goal, at 12.3% of the vote.

View the results of the poll below!