She narrowly missed out on the TEN Player of the Month for February, but continued her exceptional form with another top performance in defence.

Napier made three tackles, a block, and six clearances throughout the game as Palace battled hard to keep a fourth league clean sheet of the season.

Napier won the vote with 33.3%, with goalscorer Aimee Everett close behind with 30.5%.

Those two were by far the most popular choices, as goalkeeper Shae Yañez and midfielder My Cato came third with 7.6%.

You can view the results of the poll below!