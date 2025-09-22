It ended 2-1 to Palace at the City Ground, after two first-half goals from Kirsty Howat and Vanhaevermaet.

The towering midfielder had another fine game, scoring in her second consecutive match for the Eagles.

She opened the scoring at the City Ground on 18 minutes, after Molly-Mae Sharpe's cross was deflected high up into the air.

Vanhaevermaet managed to react first to the dropping ball with a sumptuous left-foot volley into the right side of the net.

With many players having standout performances on Trentside, the final vote ended up being a close-run affair.

Vanhaevermaet took top spot with 24.7% of the vote, whilst fellow goalscorer Howat came in second place with 17.8%.

Molly-Mae Sharpe, who made her 99th competitive appearance for Palace Women at the City Ground, took third place with 12.6%.

See the full TEN Player of the Match results below!