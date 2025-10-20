Two first-half goals from the young Scotland international had Palace 2-1 up at half-time.

Ashleigh Weerden's dangerous inswinging corner was not dealt with properly by the Blues defence, and there was Watson to smash the ball in to put Palace 1-0 up on 38 minutes.

It looked to be level at the break after Natasha Thomas's equaliser six minutes later, but Watson put Palace back in front just moments later with a wonderful finish from outside the box.

This award marks Watson's second Player of the Match win in as many games, as the Manchester United loanee continues to impress in South London.

She was the outstanding favourite after yesterday's game, commanding a whopping 55.1% of the vote.

Ruesha Littlejohn, who started her first game for Palace, came in second place with 6.9%, and Indiah-Paige Riley rounded out the top three with 6.5%.

You can view the results of the poll below!