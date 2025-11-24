The Eagles set the tone early, with Ashleigh Weerden, Howat, and Ruesha Littlejohn testing the Leicester defence before Palace's number ten opened the scoring.

Five minutes in and Littlejohn took aim from range, seeing her strike saved.

The danger wasn't cleared though and Howat was there to react quickest and turn home the rebound.

The Scotland international's finish not only gave Palace a 1-0 lead, but also marked her fifth goal of the season.

With such an emphatic team performance against top-tier opposition, the vote was always going to be close.

Kirsty Howat was the winner with 13.2% of the vote, whilst goalkeeper Eve Annets was just behind with 12.6%.

Substitute Annabel Blanchard rounded out the top three with 10.9% of the vote.

