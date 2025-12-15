Her goal on the 42nd minute was enough for Palace to get the win at the Dripping Pan.
Isabella Sibley's whipped corner from the right-side found Cato, who got ahead of her defender and nodded it in to the bottom right corner.
Her goal aside, it was a typically tenacious performance from the Swedish midfielder.
Cato was the clear winner with 31.7% of the vote, with debutant Zara Bailey coming in second with 17.3%.
The ever-present Annabel Blanchard finished third with 11.5% of the vote.
