Her goal on the 42nd minute was enough for Palace to get the win at the Dripping Pan.

Isabella Sibley's whipped corner from the right-side found Cato, who got ahead of her defender and nodded it in to the bottom right corner.

Her goal aside, it was a typically tenacious performance from the Swedish midfielder.

Cato was the clear winner with 31.7% of the vote, with debutant Zara Bailey coming in second with 17.3%.

The ever-present Annabel Blanchard finished third with 11.5% of the vote.

