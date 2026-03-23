Cato had an 82% success rate with her passing, and forced Anna Tamminen into two fine saves.

Each of her seven long balls were accurate and she wasn't dispossessed for the entire game.

She also put in some good work at the other end of the pitch, making three defensive contributions and recovering the ball seven times.

Cato was top with 19.2% of the vote, with Jamie-Lee Napier coming second with 16.3%.

Annabel Blanchard finished in third, getting 15.4% of the vote.

View the results in the poll below!