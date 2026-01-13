Her late winner earned Jo Potter's side a fourth consecutive victory in the league, as they now sit just three points off of a play-off spot.

The Wales international only signed for the club on Sunday, but already has her first win, goal, and Player of the Match award in Palace colours.

It was a game where defences were on top, and it took a moment of pure quality from Palace's new midfielder to break the deadlock.

With Kirsty Howat fouled on the edge of the box, Ladd stepped up and curled her free-kick into the top corner on 86 minutes.

Ladd's stunning free-kick proved to be the difference in South Yorkshire, and Palace came away with a 1-0 win.

She was the clear winner of the vote, with a whopping 55.0% of fans choosing her as the Player of the Match.

Ashleigh Weerden, who had a terrific game on the left-wing, came in second place with 15.0%.

Third place was shared by both Abbie Larkin and Aimee Everett, who both got 5.0% of the vote.

You can view the results of the poll below!