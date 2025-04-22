Both the men’s and women’s Crystal Palace team mascots are now off sale for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. Thank you to everyone who has taken part this year - we look forward to welcoming our next group of young Eagles for the 2025/26 campaign!
Palace Mascots
Benefits include:
- Lead the CPFC players out onto the pitch prior to kick-off.
- Full new official CPFC home, Eagle Yellow or goalkeeper kit.*
- Two match tickets, with one being for the mascot.
- Mascot’s photograph in the digital/physical matchday programme.*
- Free digital/physical matchday programme.
- Meet the CPFC First Team and manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed.*
- A link to all photos taken on the day sent to you 4-5 days after the game to download and use at your convenience.
*Benefits vary on package type, please see below drop downs for full information.
Crystal Palace Women’s mascot packages are available for £125 for Grade A games and £100 for Grade B games.
There are two Crystal Palace Men's mascot packages – Gold and Silver.
The Gold Mascot Package is available for £495 (Grade A games) and £445 (Grade B games).
The Silver Mascot Package is available for £300 (Grade A games) and £240 (Grade B games).
Look at our current availability for Crystal Palace Women's fixtures here, or fill in the form below and speak to our expert team.
For Crystal Palace Men's mascots please email liam.connery@cpfc.co.uk to be added to the waitlist.
- Full new official CPFC home, Eagle Yellow or goalkeeper kit.
- Two match tickets, with one being for the mascot.
- Mascot’s photograph in the digital matchday programme.
- Free digital programme.
- Exclusive Crystal Palace F.C. Women’s mascot certificate.
- Pre-match changing room tour.
- Meet the CPFC First Team and manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed.
- Lead the CPFC players out onto the pitch prior to kick-off.
- A link to all photos taken on the day sent to you 4-5 days after the game to download and use at your convenience.
Women’s mascot packages are available for £125 for Grade A games and £100 for Grade B games.
The majority of games are played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton with the occasional fixture held at Selhurst Park.
- No Grade A games remaining.
- No Grade B games remaining.
You need to be between the ages of 5 and 13 and you need to wear the full new official 2024/25 CPFC home, Eagle Yellow or goalkeepers kit. The experience is accessible for all children, but if you require special assistance on the day please do let us know in advance.
If you can’t make the fixture, we will try to accommodate your child for a game that you can attend.
We provide all mascots with two tickets for home games as part of the package. Any additional tickets need to be purchased. You must be a member and/or season ticket holder to purchase additional tickets. All mascots and parents are sat together in pre-allocated seating so there is no guarantee that additional purchased tickets will be sat with the rest of the group.
We have two mascot packages – Gold and Silver.
- A full new official 2024/25 CPFC home, Eagle Yellow or goalkeeper kit
- Two match tickets (for the mascot and accompanying adult) in the Main Stand
- Mascot’s photograph and write up in the matchday programme
- A complimentary matchday programme
- Mascot trophy
- Two meal vouchers
- Meet the CPFC First Team and manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed
- Warm up on the Selhurst Park pitch with the other matchday mascots alongside the CPFC team
- Lead the CPFC players onto the pitch prior to kick-off
- Appear in the centre circle photograph with the two club captains and match officials
- A link to all photos taken on the day by our CPFC photographer
The exclusive Gold Mascot Package is available for £495 (Grade A games) and £445 (Grade B games.)
-
Two match tickets (for the mascot and accompanying adult) in the Main Stand
-
A complimentary matchday programme
-
Mascot trophy
-
Two meal vouchers
-
Warm up on the Selhurst Park pitch with the other matchday mascots alongside the CPFC team
-
Lead the CPFC players onto the pitch prior to kick-off
-
Appear in the centre circle photograph with the two club captains and match officials
-
A link to all photos taken on the day by our CPFC photographer
The exclusive Silver Mascot Package is available for £300 (Grade A games) and £240 (Grade B games.)
We have 11 mascots at every home fixture at Selhurst Park. We also allocate mascots to cup fixtures if there is the demand.
You need to be between the ages of 5 and 13 and you need to wear the full new official 2024/25 CPFC home, Eagle Yellow or goalkeeper kit. The experience is accessible for all children, but if you require special assistance on the day please do let us know in advance.
Mascots are selected from the waitlist, which is currently 1-2 seasons long. Please email liam.connery@cpfc.co.uk to be added to the waitlist.
Once fixtures have been released for the new season, we will begin to reach out to those on the waiting list in order offering them current availability of both matches and mascot packages. We continue this process until all packages for all games are full. If someone is not contacted whilst on the waiting list, they will remain on it for any possible future opportunities – friendly and Cup fixtures, cancellations or the following season.
If you can’t make the fixture, we will try to accommodate your child for a game that you can attend.
We provide all mascots with two tickets for home games as part of the package. Any additional tickets need to be purchased. You must be a member and/or season ticket holder to purchase additional tickets. All mascots and parents are sat together in pre-allocated seating so there is no guarantee that additional purchased tickets will be sat with the rest of the group.