Pod 59 | Nigel Martyn and Gary O’Reilly … Down Memory Lane
Nigel Martyn and Gary O'Reilly chat to each other about their Palace careers and also answer questions from Palace fans. Down Memory Lane is usually held at Selhurst Park, a free event for fans to listen and speak to their Palace heroes. This event is held in association with the Heads Up campaign. Heads Together and the FA have teamed up to run a season-long campaign to change the conversation on mental health.
Pod 58 | ‘Sir’ Steve Coppell … 30 years since the cup final
Palace managerial legend Steve Coppell speaks to Chris Grierson on the 30th anniversary of the FA Cup Final 3-3 draw against Manchester United in 1990. In his first ever zoom call, he reveals the competitiveness that made Wright and Bright tick.
Pod 57 | Dougie Freedman … Walking in a Freedman wonderland
Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman lifts the lid on his Palace career both on the field and off it, including being involved in saving the club twice!
Pod 56 | Clint Hill … Hillsborough hero
Clint Hill opens up to Chris Grierson about his career, from his beginnings at Tranmere Rovers to an Indian summer of a career that included the Premier League and a spell at Scottish giants Rangers. He also (obviously) talks about what happened on the pitch after the famous game against Sheffield Wednesday in 2010.
Pod 55 | Darren Ambrose … Palace career and THAT goal.
Former Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose chats to Chris Grierson about his memorable three-year spell at the Eagles, and his incredible strike against Manchester United.
Pod 54 | Jeffrey Schlupp Lockdown Link-up
Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp catches up with Palace TV on Instagram live and chats about not only his Palace career but the journey he made before coming to Selhurst Park.
Pod 53 | Semi Brightness ... Mark Bright on 90s football
Club legend Mark Bright chats to Palace TV's Chris Grierson after watching the 1990 FA Cup Semi-final in full for the first time. He also tells loads of great stories from that era, including how he heard the team had won the quarter-final from Ian Wright's mum!
Pod 52 | Luka Milivojevic Lockdown Link-up
Club captain Luka Milivojevic took time out on his birthday to chat to Palace TV's Chris Grierson about absolutely every possible subject.
Pod 51 | Patrick van Aanholt Lockdown Link-up
Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt answers fan questions and also reveals his all-time Dutch XI.
Pod 50 | Let Bygones be Byfields ... Terry Byfield
Long-serving employee Terry Byfield looks back at the 1990 cup run and his role as assistant club secretary. A fascinating look behind the scenes of one of the club's most memorable days.
Pod 49 | Wilfried Zaha Lockdown Link-up
Taken from a recent Instagram Live interview, Chris Grierson speaks to Wilfried Zaha about his Palace career, life in lockdown and asks a mixed bag of questions from fans.
Pod 48 | Tek-nically Speaking … Statman, Parish, Benteke, Khan and Hodgson.
Pod 47 | Wilf-inally come up with a decent pun one day … Statman, Zaha and Hodgson
It’s a triple-headed big-hitter of a pod this week. Freshly-shorn Wilfried Zaha took time away from an event with the Palace for Life Foundation to sit down with Premier League Productions. Statman slid into an analyst’s chair to present his stats to the jury (Chris). Find out what meaningless quirks he has found out about past battles with Everton. Finally, Roy fields the same questions for the 456th time this year in his weekly press conference. Enjoy!
Pod 46 | Less chat more stat … Statman, Cahill and Hodgson
Gary Cahill is the star of this week’s pod as the Premier League chat to him in-depth about his incredibly successful career. Statman has plenty of decade-related stats plus Chris finally acknowledges the catchphrase he’s been dropping into the past few pods. The episode finishes with Roy taking no prisoners in his weekly press conference. The transfer window is fun when Roy is on the microphone…!
Pod 45 | Dipping our Tosun the market … Cenk Tosun and Roy Hodgson
It’s a transfer special this week! Turkey international Cenk Tosun has signed for the club on loan from Everton for the rest of the season and he sat down with Chris Grierson after his first training session at Copers Cope. Roy Hodgson then fielded some refreshingly different questions from the media about Tosun, other transfer targets and the upcoming game against Arsenal.
Pod 44 | Honky Tonks Red and Blues … Tomkins, Statman, McCarthy, Pierrick and Hodgson
The Official Palace Pod lands this week packed with a host of club names - ranging from its newest and youngest professional to the league’s most experienced manager. Kicking things off is James Tomkins, who chatted before the Eagles take on the Seagulls to preview the top flight clash. Next up - and the one man in this week’s pod without a claim to Palace fame - is Statman. He chats with Chris to delve into the stats - giving you almost three full days to take them in before Monday night. From stat back to chat, Paddy McCarthy gets behind the microphone next and discusses his pride in the Under-18s after their FA Youth Cup triumph over Reading. Then following his Head Coach is Brandon Pierrick, a promising forward who spoke with Palace TV after penning his first professional contract. Roy Hodgson wraps the week up with his pre-match presser.
Pod 43 | Ayew impressed with our roof? ... Ayew, Nyland, Statman and Hodgson
Raise the roof for the latest Palace Pod! Kicking things off is Jordan Ayew, who has had a great season so far for both club and country. He sat down with Premier League Productions ahead of the trip to Burnley. With the help of a robot, the Holmesdale Road Stand roof had its first ever clean recently. James Woodroof secured a world exclusive interview with roof-scrubbing legend Wayne Nyland. The less legendary Statman showed Chris the delights of Speroni's restaurant whilst sharing his favourite Palace vs Burnley stats. Finally, Roy Hodgson completes a solid pod by answering questions from the nation's finest journalists.
Pod 42 | Mac, Stat and Chat ... McArthur, Statman, Ambrose and Zaha
Good things comes in threes...so you're in luck this week as the pod is split into three chunky sections. First up it's James McArthur, who has more Premier League appearances for Palace than any other player. He spoke to Premier League Productions. We hadn't heard from Statman for a while so there was lots to catch up on in our longest stat-ramble to date. Finally, two Eagles legends met up recently to shoot the breeze. Darren Ambrose asked Wilfried Zaha all about his early days at the club.
Pod 41 | Designer Football … Rea Laudat
It’s women’s football weekend, so this week’s pod is a chance to hear from one of the new signings at Crystal Palace, Rea Laudat. Not only is she a footballer, she’s also a freelance interior designer. Chris sat down with her at one of the projects she’s working on to hear how she went from Essex to Crystal Palace via San Francisco!
Pod 40 | Mr Bright’s Side … Bright, Brown and Hodgson
It’s more gritty than bitty in this week’s pod! First up is Mark Bright, who spoke about the release of his autobiography in a revealing interview with Palace TV. He talks through his formative years in care, the process of writing a book and, of course, representing Crystal Palace. Mark is then followed by actor, comedian, writer, presenter and more, Doc Brown. He recently caught up with Palace TV to chat iconic shirts, Clinton Morrison, five-a-side teams and life growing up as an Eagle. In this week's pod, you can hear the full, uncut interview for the first time. Finally, at the end of two in-depth, uncut interviews, Roy Hodgson handles the media in his pre-Chelsea press conference.
Pod 39 | Wilfried VAR-Ha … Parish, Zaha, Watling, Butler and Hodgson
It's the end of a new week and the start of a new pod as the latest edition of the Official Palace Podcast lands hot off the editing desk, packed as ever for you to enjoy. Kicking things off is Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, who discusses in greater depth the club's recently unveiled plans to redevelop the Academy. Following Parish is another key man at the club, this time Wilfried Zaha. Zaha chats with Premier League Productions on football, fatherhood and foundations. Up next, we've got Ciara Watling and Jordan Butler, two players from the Palace's Women team. They explain their successful start to the season with a new-look squad and look ahead to key upcoming fixtures. Roy Hodgson then rounds things off with his weekly press conference and calls time at the end of another packed Palace Pod.
Pod 38 | You’re an Izzard, Eddie … Izzard, Townsend, Denly, Billings and Hodgson
It’s a marathon of a pod this week as Comedian, Actor and CPFC Associate Director Eddie Izzard chats to Chris Grierson whilst walking the first two hours of the Palace for Life Marathon March. He covers everything from HIIT workouts to how football can save the world. Andros Townsend sat down with Premier League Productions to do his 854th interview about that goal he scored at Man City last season. He also reveals some training ground truths about his teammates. Kent and England cricketers Joe Denly and Sam Billings visited Copers Cope recently to join in with first team training, followed by a visit to the nets with Roy Hodgson and Joel Ward. Statman delivers his usual good statistical news ahead of the home game against Man City. Roy Hodgson then finishes the pod off by using his cricket skills to bat away the usual questions from the world’s media.
Pod 37 | Cheik-ing Account … Cahill, Kouyate, Statman and Roy
Coming the week after another win at home for the Eagles, this week’s pod is a cheery one. Gary Cahill kept another clean sheet against Norwich City and the former England captain was full of praise for his teammates and the Palace staff after accepting his ManBetX Player of the Month award for September. Another player who has enjoyed a strong start to the season is Cheikhou Kouyate. He sat down with a host broadcasters in the build-up to the facing his former club West Ham United, and in this week's pod he illuminates Premier League Productions. Moving on to a far less illuminating man, Statman loitered at the back of the Lower Holmesdale for a chat with Chris, and this week the pair cover everything from live streams to lawn-mowing. Finally, it’s time to hear what imaginative new questions await Roy Hodgson in his pre-West Ham press conference.
Pod 36 | The Sandor (in) Budapest hotel … Torghelle, Milivojevic, Statman and Hodgson
Time to roll back the Premier League years in this week’s pod as Chris Grierson heads to Budapest to catch up with ex-Palace striker Sandor Torghelle and find out what difficulties he faced when coming to England in 2004. Luka Milivojevic has certainly had no problems settling in in SE25 and he was at Tweeddale Primary School in Charshalton to inspire some kids with the Palace for Life foundation. He also sat down with Premier League Productions for a quick interview. Statman is a man who doesn’t know what a quick interview is and he was in sparkling form ahead of the visit of Norwich City to Selhurst Park. Finally, Roy Hodgson answered the same questions as always in his weekly press conference.
Pod 35 | Ayew Tired of Ayew Puns? … Hoggard, Ayew, McArthur, Statman and Hodgson.
Statman has already had his Mark Owen-esque one song on every album, so is back to being just Statman on this week’s pod. Joining him is former England test cricketer Matthew Hoggard, who was at Selhurst Park for the My People business club lunch. Jordan Ayew won the ManbetX August player of the month award for his fine start to the season so he chatted to James Woodroof about the honour of being voted for by the fans. A man who is always reliable in a Palace shirt - James McArthur - sat down with Premier League Productions to preview the visit of Wolves. As always, the pod ends with Roy Hodgson’s weekly press conference. Enjoy!
Pod 34 | Schlupp up and listen ... Statman, Schlupp & Jay Knox and Palace for Life
Pod 33 | I don’t think you’re ready for this Kelly … Statman, Kelly, Dunn and Hodgson
Close your eyes and open your ears because it’s the thirty third instalment of the Official Palace Pod! Statman is back from his minimoon with a healthy tan and after a bit of cricket chat (sorry) he hits us for six with his best stats. He’s also got a new jingle. We are also sorry about that. Martin Kelly has now been at the club for five years and he spoke to Premier League Productions ahead of the game against Villa. Palace have a new signing from Sevilla! Yes that’s right, we’ve dipped into the transfer market for a young and exciting…Social Media Executive. Luke Dunn chats all things football twitter. And finally, Roy Hodgson gives a masterclass in answering questions.
Pod 32 | Looking for Ward ... Ward, Warlow, Browett and Hodgson
In this week's pod we're looking forward to Manchester and pretending Sheffield never happened. First up it's club stalwart Joel Ward chatting to the Premier League about settling back into a regular starting role. With Statman away getting married, Rob Warlow of football.london walks and talks his way to New Beckenham station. Steve Browett also hopefully used public transport after taste-testing the new craft ale bar at Selhurst park. In his own words, he gives us the news of the brews. And finally Roy answers the same old questions in his press conference whilst also attempting to understand what social media is all about.
Pod 31 | Let’s all get Gary’d away … Cahill, Blazer, Milivojevic and Hodgson
The Official Palace Pod is back! It’s been a few weeks but the Eagle-flavoured voices have returned to your ears. First up, new signing Gary Cahill reveals how he’s settled in at the club and how pleased he is to be playing on the same team as Wilfried Zaha. With Statman away on his jollies, it’s an opportunity to get to know new matchday programme editor Dan Blazer, who tells us what to look out for this season. Luka Milivojevic has signed a new contract so Chris asked him a mix of cliche football interview questions and lifestyle queries. Finally as always Roy Hodgson rounds things off with an express Press Conference!
Pod 30 | Clean Sheets & Filthy Stats … Speroni, Statman and Robin.
The Official Palace Pod has landed bang on time for your journey home this evening or even your train ride to tomorrow's Beer Festival... And this week's edition is a special double-header, featuring two indisputable club legends. First up is Julian Speroni, who, before leaving the club, sat down and spoke at length with the Ben Mountain of the Palace programme to run through his career and 15 years with the club. You can hear his last lengthy interview in full in the pod as he discusses football as a child in Argentina, his greatest moments and a remarkable affinity with the Palace fanbase. He's then followed by a truly bumper edition of Statman's usual slot, with the stat-proclaiming icon joined this week by Mr Daniel Blundell from the club's ticket office. Combined, the two manage to eke out 40 minutes worth of stats and facts along with Palace TV's Chris Grierson.
Pod 29 | Along Came a Spider … Parish, Milivojevic, Wan-Bissaka, Hodgson and Statman
Pod 29 | Along Came a Spider … Parish, Milivojevic, Wan-Bissaka, Hodgson and Statman This week’s pod is all about awards. Steve Parish was in attendance at Boxpark in East Croydon where the club held their free-to-enter end of season bash. Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers spoke to the Chairman and Manager live on stage. Club captain Luka Milivojevic was also there presenting AWB with his Players’ Player of the Season award so we hear his thoughts on the season for both the team as a whole and his own performances. Aaron won the fans’ Player of the Season vote and Roy Hodgson was on hand to say some kid words about him and the team. He also had a message to the fans who have supported the team all season. Statman joined on the phone for weekly numbers chat and predictions although some stats were more accurate than others…! Finally Roy took questions from the media in his press conference ahead of the trip to Cardiff City. Happy listening!
Pod 28 | He's just too Butch for you ... Butcher, Zaha, Sampson, Stephenson and Hodgson
Special guest on this week's pod is former England and Surrey Cricketer (and Palace fan!) Mark Butcher who talks about the current Palace team, memories of being taught by Steve Kember and why he wasn't wearing shoes in a Palace kit shoot with Andrew Johnson. Wilfried Zaha went back to his old school, Whitehorse Manor, this week so Chris spoke to him and two of his former teachers. Statman became a tourist as he finally left the stadium and ventured to the Training Ground in Beckenham. Where Roy Hodgson also happened to be there for his weekly Press Conference. What a surprise!
Pod 27 | Voulez-vous (Zaha!) ... Zaha, Kelly, Statman and Hodgson.
It's all about the first team in Pod 27 of the Official Palace Pod. Representing the attack is Wilfried Zaha, who opens up about his season so far and rues the fact he won't be taking penalties off of Luka any time soon! Martin Kelly is our defensive spokesman this week, chatting to Ian Abrahams from talkSPORT about his recent run in the team. Statman's only contribution to the first team is to make up stats about them each every week…but we'll let him carry on nonetheless. And finally the man who pulls it all together… Manager Roy Hodgson with his weekly Press Conference.
Pod 26 | Fantasy Fitness ... Statman, Guyett, FPL Guys and Hodgson.
The Pod ventures into enemy territory this week as Chris chats to Statman in the away team dressing room at Selhurst Park. Elsewhere in the world of Crystal Palace, Head of Sports Science and Strength & Conditioning Scott Guyett goes into fascinating detail about how the team are prepared for playing three games in a week. If you're a Fantasy Premier League enthusiast then you'll love hearing from two FPL experts who happen to be Palace fans. If you're not a Fantasy Premier League enthusiast then hopefully you'll enjoy Roy Hodgson talking about actual football in his weekly press conference.
Pod 25 | Don't mess with the Zoltan ... Meyer, Gera, Jordan, Bright and Hodgson.
Crystal Palace spent some time in Hungary recently with Eagles cult hero Gábor Király and the former 'keeper was great value on his time at the club, discussing stories from throughout his red and blue career. And whilst over there, the Eagles' media team bumped into Király's international counterpart, Zoltán Gera, and the former West Bromwich Albion midfielder revealed just how close he came to pulling on the red and blue of south London's finest. Gera's revelation can be heard on the latest episode of the 'Official Palace Podcast' along with Roy Hodgson's pre-match Huddersfield Town press conference in which the Eagles manager gave updates on Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the duo pulled out of international duty. There's plenty more to listen to including an insight into German midfielder, Max Meyer, who spoke with Premier League Production about the season so far. Last but not least, Statman has had a change in voice - but still provides all your pre-match stats and chat.
Pod 24 | So Much Hart ... The Kooks, Wan-Bissaka, Hart, Statman and Hodgson.
It's the end of another week and the Official Palace Pod has landed right on time for your commute home from work today or pre-match listening tomorrow morning. This episode kicks-off with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who sat down and spoke with Premier League Productions following his visit to a local primary school with the Palace for Life Foundation. He talks with Kelly Somers about role models, his desire to score and his motivation growing up. Next up we have the Brighton preview everyone wants to hear as Statman and Palace TV's Chris Grierson bring you up-to-date on Palace and Brighton from the refereeing room at Selhurst Park. They're followed by Survival Sunday boss Paul Hart, as the former Palace manager discusses that remarkable day at Hillsborough when the Eagles were saved from relegation by the boot of a certain Darren Ambrose. Penultimately, The Kooks' frontman Luke Pritchard spoke with the Palace programme earlier in the week to reveal his affiliation with the Eagles, his thoughts on the south London music scene and about life growing up in Croydon. Rounding things up afterwards is, of course, Roy Hodgson, whose pre-Brighton press conference concludes this week's Palace Pod.
Pod 23 | Mr Reliable ... Kelly, Statman, FPL James and Hodgson.
Palace TV's Chris Grierson caught up with Martin Kelly to discuss the defender's new contract, reflect on his Palace highlights so far and to pose your questions to the man himself. Unfortunately, Martin has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Leicester City, which was confirmed by Roy Hodgson in his pre-match press conference. The full thing features on the podcast, with the boss touching on his becoming the oldest manager in Premier League history, assessing the threat the Foxes pose and talking up the Eagles' chances of a top ten finish. As well as the gaffer, Statman was on hand to preview the trip to the King Power, and chose to spend a big portion of his slot discussing condiments, particularly the amount of hot sauce in the fridge of the home dressing room in SE25... We truly are Sauce F.C! Finally, CPFC's James Woodroof gave FPL Genius James Armstrong a buzz to find out how he has become the highest ranked Palace fan in the competition and to get his tips ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.
Pod 22 | Cheik Your Blind Spots ... Kouyaté, Wan-Bissaka, Statman, Shaw, Pierrick and Hodgson.
The Official Palace Pod has landed just in time for matchday and is full of the usual array of interviews, chats, stats and facts that you could want to listen to before Palace face off with West Ham United at 15.00 on Saturday. This week's edition starts with Cheikhou Kouyate, who let Palace TV into his car earlier in the week and spoke about English food, the worst Palace passenger and leaving Senegal aged just 17\. You can hear what he had to say in its entirety for free in the Pod. Next up, Aaron Wan-Bissaka visited his old primary school in New Addington recently and spoke about how it felt to receive an incredible reception from the kids he surprised. After Wan-Bissaka comes a struggling Statman, floundering to find some more uplifting stats on Palace's history with the Hammers. Following the Under-23s' thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town on Monday, Development manager Richard Shaw gave his opinions on the victory as did promising youngster Brandon Pierrick. To hear what they had to say, don't miss out on this week's Palace Pod. And finally, as ever, we end with Roy Hodgson's pre-match press conference, where the Eagles' boss discusses team news, the opposition and other news events from throughout the week.
Pod 21 | Batsman Begins ... Batshuayi, Milivojevic, Perri, Sako, Parish & the Academy, and Statman
This edition is bursting with interviews, starting off with captain Luka Milivojevic who spoke with Premier League Productions earlier today to look ahead to the clash with Fulham. Following him is a trio of new signings for Palace, kicking-off with the latest of them all: Michy Batshuayi, speaking on his first day in Beckenham. Up next is Lucas Perri, who spoke with Palace TV about signing for the Eagles, Brazil and how he learnt to speak English. Completing the interviews with Palace's latest additions is Bakary Sako, explaining his return to south London. After Sako comes a barrage of interviews held in Israel, as Palace sent an Under-19s team on a competitive winter tour. They were joined by Palace TV who spoke with Steve Parish, Gary Issott, Joe Hungbo, Rohan Luthra and Martin Onoabhagbe. Don't miss what Parish and Issott had to say as well as some of the first interviews held with the Academy lads. Finally it's everyone's favourite 10-minute period of the week as Statman unveils his usual array of eye-catching stats.
Pod 20 | 18 Weeks Out ... Benteke, Van Aanholt, Statman and Hodgson.
Another week, another Palace Pod! This time recorded from the broadcast gallery at Selhurst Park. On the Pod this week... Patrick van Aanholt chats to Premier League Productions ahead of the trip to Anfield. Christian Benteke talks us through his lengthy recovery from a knee injury. Statman is in awe of the amount of screens before his eyes. And finally, Roy masterfully bats away questions in his weekly press conference.
Pod 19 | Not Just a Hat-Trick ... Butterfield, Townsend, Statman and Hodgson.
It’s Friday afternoon, which means it’s time to fill your ears with the Official Palace Pod. Danny Butterfield is the star of the show as in a 35 minute uncut interview he guides us through his eventful 8 year spell at the club. Guest number two is Andros Townsend, speaking straight after receiving his Premier League Goal of the Month award for that rocket volley against Manchester City. Statman is very excited to be invited into one of the post-match interview rooms for this week’s rundown of all the best Palace vs Watford stats. As ever, the pod concludes with Roy Hodgson’s weekly press conference from the training ground in Beckenham.
Pod 18 | Christmas Podding … Benteke, Wan-Bissaka, Sakho, Statman, and Hodgson
It’s pod time again and the Official Palace Pod has slid down the chimney and landed under your audio tree, with Episode 18 packed full of first team interviews. Christian Benteke is first up as he talks us through what he got up to at Crisis Skylight London and why it’s important for him to help those less fortunate not just this Christmas but throughout the year. Next up is Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking ahead to the festive fixtures and revealing that the fans make the team fearless. The soldier at the heart of our defence - Mamadou Sakho - sat down to reflect on recent games and chat about what the team can expect from Cardiff City. Statman took time out from his Christmas lunch to try and find some positive stats for Palace ahead of the trip to the Etihad. As always, the pod finale is performed by Roy Hodgson at his weekly press conference. You can listen to it now for free by clicking here or just by searching 'Official Palace Pod' on your favourite podcast provider.
Pod 17 | Ertl Power ... Statman, Schlupp, Bright, Ertl and Hodgson
It’s that time of the week again and the Official Palace Pod has landed, with a bumper Episode 17 bringing you everything you’ll need to hear about Palace. Kicking us off is Statman who, among everything else, reveals just how long after a match finishes that a player can be booked. The answer may surprise you… Following him is last week’s goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp, who spoke with Premier League Productions before facing his former club of 12 years on Saturday. Mark Bright then bursts onto the pod with an update on all loan players before another club favourite, this time Jonny Ertl, looks back over his Palace career, focusing in particular on that Survival Sunday epic. The pod is then rounded off as usual with Roy Hodgson’s pre-match press conference, as he looks ahead to the Leicester game and provides his thoughts on Palace, the opposition and other events from throughout the week.
Pod 16 | Palace, Actually … Greengrass, Nighy, McArthur and Hodgson
It's episode 16 of the Official Palace Pod and we're off to the movies. Hollywood director and Palace nut Paul Greengrass chats about the season so far and the highs and lows of following the Eagles. We catch up with screen legend Bill Nighy at the annual Crystal Palace Supporters Children's Charity party to hear about his involvement with the trust, and get the lowdown on some other famous Palace fans. Macca keeps us up to date with the mood in the camp during this busy period leading up to the New Year. And finally, Roy steps into this weeks press conference centre ahead of the weekends London derby against West Ham.
Pod 15 | A month of Wayne … Hennessey, Parish, Hodgson, Statman, Zaha, Wan-Bissaka and Butler.
The weekly Palace Pod is here and, as ever, is packed with all you’ll want to hear ahead of Crystal Palace’s home game against Burnley on Saturday. Player of the Month Wayne Hennessey talks about his fantastic run of form, then Chairman Steve Parish speaks with Roy Hodgson at Palace's Boxpark Takeover where CPLFC defender Jordan Butler, Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka spoke with Alex Howell.
Pod 14 | Bald Eagles & Red Devils ... Lombardo, Bright, Palace Ladies, Ayew and Hodgson
Episode 14 of the Official Palace Pod is here and it's all about legends, Ladies, and looking ahead to Saturday's trip to Old Trafford. First up Attilio Lombardo returned to Selhurst Park to watch our narrow defeat to Spurs. Palace TV's Chris Grierson sat down with him before the game to reminisce about his time with the club. He isn't the only one remembering the glory days... Mark Bright recollects a famous day at Old Trafford 29 years ago, where his two goals gave Palace their last win against United in the league. This season the Palace Ladies have been taking part in gym sessions with help from the first team's strength and conditioning coaches. We found out how they've been progressing, and got an update on their campaign. The Premier League spoke to summer loan signing Jordan Ayew about his recent success with the Ghanaian national team, settling into London life, and rest of the season ahead. And finally, Roy addresses the press to give an update on his team's preparations for Manchester United.
Pod 13 | A Liew from the Bridge … Liew, Woods, Wickham, Ward, Tomkins, Townsend, Lewington and Hodgson
Episode 13 of the Official Palace Podcast has landed and, as ever, is packed with everything you’ll need to hear from the past week at Crystal Palace. The podcast kicks-off with a chat with Jonathan Liew, the Independent’s Chief Sports Writer. He discusses life as one of the country’s top journalists and the difficulties and trials of the job. Next up is youngster Sam Woods, who made his debut for the first-team against Middlesbrough mid-way through last week in the League Cup. Woods has been a Palace fan all his life and explains just what it meant to pull on the famous red and blue of his boyhood club. Last week, manager Roy Hodgson and players Joel Ward and Connor Wickham planted eight trees at Palace’s Copers Cope Training Ground in honour of the eight Eagles players who served and died fighting for their country in the First World War. Wickham’s father was an Army Warrant Officer and so explains just what it meant to him to have been involved in a Remembrance Day activity such as this. Following a disappointing 3-1 loss away to Chelsea on Sunday, there was plenty of post-match reaction to what was a well-fought battle. It all features on this week’s pod as James Tomkins, Andros Townsend, Ray Lewington and Hodgson reflect upon the defeat.
Pod 12 | Guns Drawn ... Jim, David, Luka, Patrick, Aaron and Roy.
In a break from the norm, this pod gives you the reaction to the Eagles' well-earned draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday, with insight from Roy Hodgson, two-goal skipper Luka Milivojevic, Patrick van Aanholt and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who put in a star turn at right-back. However, it wasn't just current players giving their time at the game. Club legend Jim Cannon was on hand to preview the upcoming fixtures against Middlesbrough and Chelsea, reminiscing about his meetings with the two sides during his playing career. Finally, our Polish Fan Club CPFC Polska visited Selhurst Park for Sunday's game, meeting Roy and Luka before kick off and getting a photo on the hallowed turf of SE25\. Palace TV's Chris Grierson caught up with them pitchside to find out about the origins of the group and how they found the Eagles. Stay tuned for more Fan Club news later this week!
Pod 11 | Good Morning Palace … Kiely, Reid, Tomkins, Statman, Parish, Some Legends & Hodgson
This edition of the Official Palace Podcast will bring you fully up to speed on the recent week at Crystal Palace and is full of great interviews, eye-catching stats and, of course, Roy Hodgson’s weekly press conference. Palace’s goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely discusses Wayne Hennessey’s recent record-breaking achievement and about life as a shot-stopper and coach at Crystal Palace. Next is Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, a patron of the Palace Foundation. She speaks about life as a Palace fan and helping to run a session for youngsters at Heavers Farm primary school. James Tomkins gives his update before Palace’s trip to Everton on Sunday, discussing the team around him and making the call for a big performance up at Goodison Park. If inane chat and stats is your thing then you’ll enjoy Statman’s usual dose of interesting facts ahead of the Toffees game. Palace TV’s Chris Grierson then talks to a host of Palace legends on their efforts during the Palace For Life Marathon March, including Andy Gray, Andy Johnson, Neil Shipperley, Saša Ćurčić and Mark Bright. Chairman Steve Parish also speaks on the fantastic charity effort and about why he took part. Finishing off, as ever, is Hodgson’s press conference where he answers questions from the media on team news, facing Everton and Palace’s recent form.
Pod 10 | Ifs, Butts & Mey-bes ... Max, Danny, Nya, Statman and Roy.
Palace... Wolves... Selhurst Park... One man immediately springs to mind and we caught up with him. Now coaching at MK Dons, Danny Butterfield gave Palace TV's Chris Grierson the inside track on that ridiculous night under the lights in 2010\. He revealed that his move up top had been gaining momentum before matchday, with a particularly prolific training session sealing the deal for then-boss Neil Warnock. Fan favourite Butts also talked more generally about his time in SE25 and reflected on his sudden departure after eight years service. Under-23 midfielder Nya Kirby committed his future to the club during the week and Alex Howell was on hand to get his thoughts on the decision, as well as asking the England U19 international his plans for the next four years. Max Meyer, fresh from his first Premier League start on Monday, previewed the weekend's game and the boss spoke at length about everything from team news to England call ups during his pre-match press conference. And finally, no pre-game preview is complete without the views of Statman, so Chris travelled to Selhurst Park this week to talk first meetings, scoreless runs and... Victorian-era Christianity in the West Midlands!?
Pod 9 | Joel in One ... Ward, Shipperley, McArthur, Watling, Butler, Statman and Hodgson.
Joel Ward took a PE Lesson at a primary school this week so Chris Grierson took the opportunity to quiz him about his lycra-clad cycling recovery routine with Martin Kelly in Richmond Park. Former Palace striker Neil Shipperley spends match days entertaining Palace fans in Legends at Selhurst Park…and he spends this podcast entertaining us about his two legendary spells at the club. Joining Joel at St Chad’s Primary School was James McArthur, who with Ciara Watling & Jordan Butler from Palace Ladies donated equipment to the school courtesy of the Palace for Life foundation. James previewed the Bournemouth game with Premier League Productions whilst Ciara and Jordan updated us on the Ladies’ season so far. The gaffer looked ahead to Monday’s Premier League on the South Coast in his pre-match press conference and Statman gets specific with his predictions.
Pod 8 | Pods not Punz … Van Aanholt, Buatsi, Bright, Wan-Bissaka, Statman and Roy
Episode Eight of the Official Palace Pod is available to listen to now! Patrick van Aanholt talked about his time at the club so far, Wilfried Zaha, his Fantasy Premier League Team, plus he previewed the visit of Newcastle United on Saturday. Olympic medalist and pro boxer Joshua Buatsi surprised some local kids at the Palace for Life’s Gloves not Gunz programme in Norbury. He spoke to Palace TV’s Alex Howell about his career so far. Joshua wasn’t alone at the event…he was joined by Palace full-back and academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka. So it was the perfect opportunity to get Aaron’s reaction to being the most improved player on FIFA 19! In a new monthly segment, Mark Bright filled us in on how all our loan players are getting on around the world and also talked about adapting to life working in the training ground office. The gaffer previewed this weekend's game in his pre-match press conference and a Statman had a spring in his step after influencing last week’s victory at Huddersfield Town. Just CLICK HERE to listen or search 'Official Palace Pod' on all the major podcast providers. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode.
Pod 7 | AnniversaRoy ... Kelly, Shaw, Redders, Roy, Statman and Roy again.
Martin Kelly named his Palace picks for Fantasy Premier League ahead of the trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as well as previewing the game itself. High-flying Aaron Wan-Bissaka wasn't always a full-back, he started life up top in the Palace Academy, so we had U23 boss Richard Shaw explain the England U21 international's transition from one end of the pitch to the other. In the dugout Dave Reddington was named as the club's new first team coach, making the step up from the Development side. He spoke to Palace TV following the announcement of the deal and how it all came about while he was on the school run one morning. Roy Hodgson reflected on his one year anniversary back at his club and also told a great story about his childhood friendship with Palace great Steve Kember! The boss also previewed this weekend's game in his pre-match press conference and a downbeat Statman was won over in SE25.
Pod 6 | Dean Austin ... The Survivor
We spoke to Dean Austin back in April 2017 at La Sala restaurant in Chigwell, which became a 10 minute Cult Heroes feature for Palace TV. This week's Official Palace Pod features the full hour of audio from that chat last year, where Dean opens up about his time with the Eagles, in what was a difficult period for the club. He felt that Palace fans never saw the best of him, because injuries had taken their toll on him by that stage, but he remained a big character in the dressing room and one of the key leaders as oblivion stared us in the face. He returned to SE25 following another tough time in the club's history, as a first team coach and under-21s manager in 2010\. During his brief stint back he oversaw the development of several notable names, including Wilfried Zaha, who remains the best player he has ever coached to this day. Deano speaks glowingly of working with a young Wilf, who he considered an "uncoachable" talent, who should be left to express himself on the pitch. At the time of recording he also made a prediction regarding the next stage of the Ivorian forward's game which has proven to be impressively accurate looking back.
Pod 5 | Saint Mamadou ... Sakho, Ferguson, Wallace, Statman, Hennessey and Mr Hodgson.
Mamadou Sakho opened up about his childhood, speaking openly and honestly about the difficulties he faced growing up in Paris and the lengths he had to go to as a youngster to get by before finding football and joining the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Statman was on hand to give Chris Grierson the lowdown on Saturday's opponents Southampton and tried his best to remove the taste of fly from the Palace TV man's mouth... Don't ask. Chris also caught up with Wayne Hennessey following the goalkeeper's impressive start to 2018/19 to talk through his career today. He smashed Football League clean sheet records as a younger man before working his way up the pyramid and has now made close to a century of Premier League appearances for the Palace. Wayne was generous with his time and spoke in detail about his experiences in the game, including his adventures with Wales - and all with the sense of humour those at Copers Cope have come to expect from the big man. The Telegraph's Chief Football Writer Sam Wallace provided this week's insight from the world of football journalism. He discussed his appearances on Sky's Sunday Supplement and also explained how journalists go about selecting which game to attend each matchweek... Finally, to Copers Cope, where we had Roy Hodgson's pre-Saints press duties, and we spoke to the club's kit washer Spencer Ferguson to find out more about his role.
Pod 4 | Buzzing for The Hornets ... Clinton, Dom, Phil, Darryl, Gary, Statman and Roy.
Clinton Morrison was in town, we moved on from the Liverpool game, the 23s won again…and Statman visited the training ground! At Selhurst, Clinton told us how he once gave Michael Owen some finishing advice and the Guardian’s Dominic Fifield talked us through his match day process as well as lifting the lid on what it was like being part of England’s World Cup press corps. Chris Grierson spoke to academy director Gary Issott to get his take on the fine starts to the season of both the U18 and U23 sides. He also gave an update on Luke Dreher’s recovery from injury. The training ground was a hive of activity as we were allowed inside the kit room to meet Phil and Darryl, onto the balcony to get educated by Statman and into the media centre for Roy’s press conference ahead of the trip to Watford. Remember, you can watch the Press Conference every week live on the official club app.
Pod 3 | Zaha 2023 ... Malyon, Lewington, Statman, Parish, Hodgson and some kids.
The transfer window slammed shut, Fulham were beaten, Roy and Wilf tied down to contract extensions... What a week for the Eagles! We caught up with Steve Parish to discuss the tying down of Wilfried Zaha and Roy then touched on the issue in his pre-Liverpool press conference, all of which is available to listen to on this week's podcast or to watch on the official club app. Chris Grierson spoke to The Independent's Ed Malyon about Spanish and South American football, what to expect from Vicente Guaita and how he found working the transfer window as a journalist. Open Training took place on Friday morning and Ray Lewington was on hand to talk in front of the crowd, explaining the drills taking place and walking through the preparation for the big game under the lights on Monday. Speaking of which, there's also a CRYLIV statistical preview. Give it a listen and impress your mates with off-the-cuff facts in the Fanzone pre-game...
Pod 2 | Deadline Day ... Parish, Ayew, Bridge and Hodgson.
Following the conclusion of the transfer window and with the Premier League campaign looming large on the horizon, there was plenty of news to catc up on... Palace TV's Chris Grierson spoke with Steve Parish after Deadline Day and he shared his thoughts on the Eagles' window, Roy Hodgson's new deal and exclusively discussed the departures of Yohan Cabaye and Damien Delaney. New boy Jordan Ayew gave his first interview after signing on a season-long loan deal, becoming the fourth and final new face to arrive in SE25. During his pre-match press conference Roy discussed his contract extension and his future ambitions, the Eagles' summer dealings and the squad's condition ahead of Saturday's opener away to Fulham. And finally CPFC Cult Hero (and Sky Sports Reporter) Michael Bridge was at Copers Cope on Friday, so we took the opportunity to find out how his Deadline Day had gone, whether he had tried his fan-made cake and to check whether he'd dried out after a soaking from Patrick van Aanholt.
Pod 1 | John Bostock ... Not Giving Up
Barcelona came calling at the age of 15 when John Bostock was considered a 'wonderkid' within the Crystal Palace academy. Tipped as the rising star in English football, Bostock made an acrimonious move across London to Tottenham Hotspur and his football career never went to the levels of stardom that many thought it would. Now at Toulouse FC, Chris Grierson and Palace TV sat down with the South Londoner to find out exactly what happened to John Bostock and how he's fighting to not give up on his football career.