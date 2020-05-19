Skip navigation
  • Pod 59 | Nigel Martyn and Gary O’Reilly … Down Memory Lane
  • Pod 58 | ‘Sir’ Steve Coppell … 30 years since the cup final
  • Pod 57 | Dougie Freedman … Walking in a Freedman wonderland
  • Pod 56 | Clint Hill … Hillsborough hero
  • Pod 55 | Darren Ambrose … Palace career and THAT goal.
  • Pod 54 | Jeffrey Schlupp Lockdown Link-up
  • Pod 53 | Semi Brightness ... Mark Bright on 90s football
  • Pod 52 | Luka Milivojevic Lockdown Link-up
  • Pod 51 | Patrick van Aanholt Lockdown Link-up
  • Pod 50 | Let Bygones be Byfields ... Terry Byfield
  • Pod 49 | Wilfried Zaha Lockdown Link-up
  • Pod 48 | Tek-nically Speaking … Statman, Parish, Benteke, Khan and Hodgson.
  • Pod 47 | Wilf-inally come up with a decent pun one day … Statman, Zaha and Hodgson
  • Pod 46 | Less chat more stat … Statman, Cahill and Hodgson
  • Pod 45 | Dipping our Tosun the market … Cenk Tosun and Roy Hodgson
  • Pod 44 | Honky Tonks Red and Blues … Tomkins, Statman, McCarthy, Pierrick and Hodgson
  • Pod 43 | Ayew impressed with our roof? ... Ayew, Nyland, Statman and Hodgson
  • Pod 42 | Mac, Stat and Chat ... McArthur, Statman, Ambrose and Zaha
  • Pod 41 | Designer Football … Rea Laudat
  • Pod 40 | Mr Bright’s Side … Bright, Brown and Hodgson
  • Pod 39 | Wilfried VAR-Ha … Parish, Zaha, Watling, Butler and Hodgson
  • Pod 38 | You’re an Izzard, Eddie … Izzard, Townsend, Denly, Billings and Hodgson
  • Pod 37 | Cheik-ing Account … Cahill, Kouyate, Statman and Roy
  • Pod 36 | The Sandor (in) Budapest hotel … Torghelle, Milivojevic, Statman and Hodgson
  • Pod 35 | Ayew Tired of Ayew Puns? … Hoggard, Ayew, McArthur, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 34 | Schlupp up and listen ... Statman, Schlupp & Jay Knox and Palace for Life
  • Pod 33 | I don’t think you’re ready for this Kelly … Statman, Kelly, Dunn and Hodgson
  • Pod 32 | Looking for Ward ... Ward, Warlow, Browett and Hodgson
  • Pod 31 | Let’s all get Gary’d away … Cahill, Blazer, Milivojevic and Hodgson
  • Pod 30 | Clean Sheets & Filthy Stats … Speroni, Statman and Robin.
  • Pod 29 | Along Came a Spider … Parish, Milivojevic, Wan-Bissaka, Hodgson and Statman
  • Pod 28 | He's just too Butch for you ... Butcher, Zaha, Sampson, Stephenson and Hodgson
  • Pod 27 | Voulez-vous (Zaha!) ... Zaha, Kelly, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 26 | Fantasy Fitness ... Statman, Guyett, FPL Guys and Hodgson.
  • Pod 25 | Don't mess with the Zoltan ... Meyer, Gera, Jordan, Bright and Hodgson.
  • Pod 24 | So Much Hart ... The Kooks, Wan-Bissaka, Hart, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 23 | Mr Reliable ... Kelly, Statman, FPL James and Hodgson.
  • Pod 22 | Cheik Your Blind Spots ... Kouyaté, Wan-Bissaka, Statman, Shaw, Pierrick and Hodgson.
  • Pod 21 | Batsman Begins ... Batshuayi, Milivojevic, Perri, Sako, Parish & the Academy, and Statman
  • Pod 20 | 18 Weeks Out ... Benteke, Van Aanholt, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 19 | Not Just a Hat-Trick ... Butterfield, Townsend, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 18 | Christmas Podding … Benteke, Wan-Bissaka, Sakho, Statman, and Hodgson
  • Pod 17 | Ertl Power ... Statman, Schlupp, Bright, Ertl and Hodgson
  • Pod 16 | Palace, Actually … Greengrass, Nighy, McArthur and Hodgson
  • Pod 15 | A month of Wayne … Hennessey, Parish, Hodgson, Statman, Zaha, Wan-Bissaka and Butler.
  • Pod 14 | Bald Eagles & Red Devils ... Lombardo, Bright, Palace Ladies, Ayew and Hodgson
  • Pod 13 | A Liew from the Bridge … Liew, Woods, Wickham, Ward, Tomkins, Townsend, Lewington and Hodgson
  • Pod 12 | Guns Drawn ... Jim, David, Luka, Patrick, Aaron and Roy.
  • Pod 11 | Good Morning Palace … Kiely, Reid, Tomkins, Statman, Parish, Some Legends & Hodgson
  • Pod 10 | Ifs, Butts & Mey-bes ... Max, Danny, Nya, Statman and Roy.
  • Pod 9 | Joel in One ... Ward, Shipperley, McArthur, Watling, Butler, Statman and Hodgson.
  • Pod 8 | Pods not Punz … Van Aanholt, Buatsi, Bright, Wan-Bissaka, Statman and Roy
  • Pod 7 | AnniversaRoy ... Kelly, Shaw, Redders, Roy, Statman and Roy again.
  • Pod 6 | Dean Austin ... The Survivor
  • Pod 5 | Saint Mamadou ... Sakho, Ferguson, Wallace, Statman, Hennessey and Mr Hodgson.
  • Pod 4 | Buzzing for The Hornets ... Clinton, Dom, Phil, Darryl, Gary, Statman and Roy.
  • Pod 3 | Zaha 2023 ... Malyon, Lewington, Statman, Parish, Hodgson and some kids.
  • Pod 2 | Deadline Day ... Parish, Ayew, Bridge and Hodgson.
  • Pod 1 | John Bostock ... Not Giving Up