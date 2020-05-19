Pod 5 | Saint Mamadou ... Sakho, Ferguson, Wallace, Statman, Hennessey and Mr Hodgson.

Mamadou Sakho opened up about his childhood, speaking openly and honestly about the difficulties he faced growing up in Paris and the lengths he had to go to as a youngster to get by before finding football and joining the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Statman was on hand to give Chris Grierson the lowdown on Saturday's opponents Southampton and tried his best to remove the taste of fly from the Palace TV man's mouth... Don't ask. Chris also caught up with Wayne Hennessey following the goalkeeper's impressive start to 2018/19 to talk through his career today. He smashed Football League clean sheet records as a younger man before working his way up the pyramid and has now made close to a century of Premier League appearances for the Palace. Wayne was generous with his time and spoke in detail about his experiences in the game, including his adventures with Wales - and all with the sense of humour those at Copers Cope have come to expect from the big man. The Telegraph's Chief Football Writer Sam Wallace provided this week's insight from the world of football journalism. He discussed his appearances on Sky's Sunday Supplement and also explained how journalists go about selecting which game to attend each matchweek... Finally, to Copers Cope, where we had Roy Hodgson's pre-Saints press duties, and we spoke to the club's kit washer Spencer Ferguson to find out more about his role.