Seb Williams was a part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final against Sunderland in 2021/22.

He captained the Under-16s in 2022/23, and earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Williams scored his first goals for the Under-18s in November 2023 - the first in a 5-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur and the second in the 2-1 win at home against West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder scored late on to help the 10-men of Palace to a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the U18 Premier League South in December 2023.

He made his first appearance for the Under-21s in March 2024, coming on as a substitute against Southampton.

Williams finished the 23/24 season with 31 out of a possible 32 appearances in all competitions for the U18s, with five goals and three assists.

He started the 2024/25 season as captain of the U18s and continued to be near ever-present in the side. His first goal of the campaign came away at Arsenal in November.

In April 2025, Williams netted his first goal at U21s level when he scored the fifth goal in a 5-2 comeback victory against West Ham United. He finished the 24/25 campaign with five goals and three assists in 24 appearances for the U18s, as well as a further five appearances for the U21s and the aforementioned goal.

Williams was voted as the club's U18 Player of the Season for the 24/25 campaign, by his fellow teammates. He then signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2025.