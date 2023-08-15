Submit a question to the first-team players!

We all have that one burning question we wish we could ask our heroes – and now you have the chance to make that a reality.

This year’s Crystal Palace matchday programme is giving you a chance to ask your questions to the first-team squad.

For every home matchday this season, one player will answer questions submitted by fans – and to have your question included, all you have to do is fill in the form below.

Remember, the more creative and unique your question, the more likely it is to be included, so get those thinking caps on.

Be a part of the Palace programme this season by submitting your questions now!