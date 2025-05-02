You can contribute to the fundraiser for the Final display by clicking here.

The Fanatics’ semi-final display saw a poignant line from the song Can’t Help Falling In Love – “Take my hand, take my whole life too” – accompanied the striking image of then-seven-year-old Ethan Sadler – a remarkable story in its own right.

The display summed up what it meant to be a Palace fan – a lifelong relationship between supporter and club, inspired by the South London family to fall for the beautiful game – and provided a rousing backdrop for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles to take to the grandest stage in English football.

Palace players’ response to Wembley’s wall of Red and Blue? A remarkable performance, and a 3-0 win, to write history and reach our third-ever FA Cup final.

The display was produced by the Holmesdale Fanatics, with Palace fans raising over £13,000 to fund it, with contributors including Palace players Dean Henderson and Chris Richards.

Now, with the Final in sight on Saturday, 17th May, a fundraiser for a display for the Final is open – promising to provide another incredible backdrop ahead of Palace’s titanic match against Manchester City.

