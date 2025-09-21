Behind the scenes of Premier League Mornings Live in Kansas City
When Tyrick MItchell's thunderous volley hit the back of the West Ham United net in East London, it wasn't just in the away end that the Red and Blue Army erupted in celebration.
For the Eagles were also being cheered on from the other side of the Atlantic as part of Premier League Mornings Live – the latest iteration of the popular Stateside event, this time taking place at the Kansas City Power & Light District
A huge number of committed Palace fans proved early risers to take in Palace's 2-1 win over West Ham at London Stadium which – whilst kicking off at a palatable time of 15:00 BST over in the UK – began at 09:00 CT local time in Kansas!
Indeed, Palace once again enjoyed a fantastic presence at the event, with red and blue-clad supporters enjoying the chance to watch Oliver Glasner's team extend their fantastic start to the 2025/26 season alongside fellow Stateside supporters of the Premier League.
Check out just a handful of the best videos and photos right here!
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As well as our win over West Ham, attendees will have enjoyed mingling with the NBC Sports’ studio team of host – and Palace fan – Rebecca Lowe, and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard.
The fan festival alsod feature the Premier League Trophy, a range of family-friendly soccer activities, club mascots, and appearances from special guests and Premier League club legends, such as Palace's very own spot-kick hero, Kevin Phillips.
Previous fan festivals were held in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando.
Palace have a special relationship with their American fanbase, having last visited the country in 2023 – a trip which included a stint in Chicago – and 2024 on pre-season tour.
US Men’s National Team players Chris Richards and Matt Turner recently won the FA Cup with the club. Gregg Berhalter, meanwhile, became the first Crystal Palace player to feature at a World Cup finals when he represented the USA in South Korea and Japan in 2002.
Plus, hit American TV show Ted Lasso was filmed at Selhurst Park, the home of the fictional side AFC Richmond.