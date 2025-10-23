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      Now, the Holmesdale Fanatics, who produce the fully fan-funded displays, have released exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the making of their most recent spectacle, which accompanied our opening home game of this season.

      The display, which depicted Joel Ward lifting aloft the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium, was accompanied by a banner which celebrated the incredible journey of the football club, from the cast iron and plate glass structure where the club was originally formed, to major trophy holders: ‘Built from glass – etched in silver.’

      Ahead of another supporter-led display at our first home UEFA Conference League match tonight – with fan donations for the display still open – watch the video of the previous spectacular creative process below.

      Fans who will be part of the display in the Holmesdale tonight are asked to assist with the following:

      Earlier this year, popular podcast The Overlap selected the unveiling of the brilliant FA Cup Final Palace tifo display at Wembley as their best moment of the 2024/25 season.

      Pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and former Palace great Ian Wright unanimously agreed that Palace's stunning supporter-led display at the FA Cup Final – produced by the Holmesdale Fanatics, after fans came together to raise over £45,000 to support it – was the standout moment of 2024/25.

      The tifo depicted brothers Nathan and Dominic Wealleans celebrating Darren Ambrose’s 2011 wondergoal at Old Trafford in disbelief, held aloft by their late father Mark.

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      Ahead of the semi-final, also at Wembley, another display saw a poignant line from the song Can’t Help Falling In Love – “Take my hand, take my whole life too” – accompanied the striking image of then-seven-year-old Ethan Sadler – a remarkable story in its own right.

      The display summed up what it meant to be a Palace fan – a lifelong relationship between supporter and club, inspired by the South London family to fall for the beautiful game – and provided a rousing backdrop for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles to take to the grandest stage in English football.

      Palace fans once again came together to raise over £13,000 to fund it, with contributors including Palace players Dean Henderson and Chris Richards.

      Supporters who wish to donate to tonight’s fan display can do so here.

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