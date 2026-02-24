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      Crystal Palace welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina's reigning champions, Zrinjski Mostar, to SE25 this Thursday, looking to build on a 1-1 away draw in the first leg of our UEFA Conference League play-off round.

      And if you're looking to enjoy this crucial European evening in style, we’re offering Premium Experiences to elevate such a memorable occasion even further.

      Watch the massive match from the best seats in the house, with exclusive access to our premium lounges before, during, and after the game – complete with superb food and inclusive drinks throughout.

      Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, entertaining clients, or simply treating yourself or friends, this is the ultimate way to enjoy the next chapter of Crystal Palace’s historic European campaign.

      Explore our hospitality options below and click HERE to make an enquiry or book your package.

      The 2010 Club

      Enjoy a Premium experience like no other in the 2010 Club: a first-class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.

      The chic, stylish and intimate environment of the lounge makes it the perfect space for entertaining clients or celebrating special occasions – and, of course, watching European action in style.

      Your 2010 Club experience includes:

      • Seating in a padded seat in the Main Stand Directors’ Box, with fantastic views of the action overlooking the half-way line
      • Access three hours prior to kick-off, meaning you have plenty of time to enjoy the lounge ahead of the game
      • A private table or booth for your group
      • Sparkling reception or welcome cocktail with antipasti on arrival
      • Stylish and modern multi-course dining, with a series of dishes to savour pre- and post-match
      • Complimentary house drinks throughout the evening
      • Complimentary matchday programmes for all guests
      • HDTVs featuring pre-match build up and post-match interviews
      • Visits to the lounge from former players and VIPs

      Price for Zrinjski Mostar (H): £270 including VAT

      Click HERE to enquire or below to purchase.

      Executive Box Hire

      Enjoy the matchday experience at its most exclusive with a Crystal Palace Executive Box – combining comfort, privacy and outstanding personal service, all with panoramic views of Selhurst Park in action.

      Perfect for businesses or private groups, Executive Boxes offer a premium yet relaxed setting to entertain clients, colleagues, friends or family – all while soaking up the atmosphere from the best seats in the house.

      Your Executive Box experience includes:

      • Modern, high-spec Executive Box for 10 guests
      • Access three hours prior to kick-off, meaning you have plenty of time to enjoy the facility with your guests
      • Three course pre-match dining incorporating the best in local, seasonal produce
      • Inclusive beers, house wines and soft drinks throughout the matchday
      • Glass-fronted views of the pitch and padded balcony seating
      • Half-time cheeseboard and post-match pie selection
      • Matchday programmes for all guests

      10 Person Box for Zrinjski Mostar (H): £1,800 including VAT

      Click HERE to enquire or below to purchase.

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