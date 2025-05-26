Skip navigation

      Please note that free tickets for the 'party on the pitch' at Selhurst Park are now fully booked; however, a ticket is not required to attend the parade.

      Travel information

      Additional train services are planned to be running before (from 09:30 until 12:30) and after (14:30 to 18:30) the event, calling at Selhurst and Norwood Junction Stations.

      Please note, however, due to the expected large crowds, it may be necessary for certain stations to restrict access on the day, or close altogether at short notice, in the interests of public safety.

      This is most likely to be the case at Selhurst station, which may close or operate as ‘exit only’ after the event.

      We strongly encourage fans not to drive to the event. Local authorities will be implementing local road closures of a number of roads impacted by the Parade route from 6.00am, in the interests of public safety. This is likely to significantly increase the level of traffic locally, with delays to journeys expected. There will be particular roads closed for Health & Safety reasons in the interest of everyone attending the event.

      Road closures

      WHITEHORSE LANE AND SIDE ROADS

      1. Whitehorse Lane - between its junctions with South Norwood Hill and Whitehorse Road
      2. Clifton Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      3. Farnley Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      4. Thirsk Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      5. Ladbrook Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      6. Park Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      7. Egerton Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      8. Holmewood Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      9. St Mary’s Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      10. Canham Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      11. Whitworth Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      12. Wrights Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      13. Dixon Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      14. Nugent Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane
      15. Cranleigh Gardens - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane

      MATCHDAY/EVENT CLOSURES ALSO IN FORCE

      • Holmesdale Road - between its junctions with Clifton Road and Upper Grove
      • Park Road - between its junctions with Whitehorse Lane and Selhurst Road
      • Sangley Road - between its junctions with Park Road and Huntley Road
      • Clifton Road - between its junctions with Pembroke Road and Prince Road

      We advise fans to please read this information carefully, planning your journey in advance and leaving additional time for your journey to and from the parade.

      Keep safe

      As with any event at which large crowds are expected, please ensure that you keep yourself and your belongings safe at all times.

      Make sure you stay with family or friends and agree a meeting place in case you are separated from your group. If you have an issue or any concerns, speak to a steward or police officer.

      Significant numbers of stewards and security personnel will be on hand throughout the parade route to assist you on the day, and will work with our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police in ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable time. Please comply with any instructions that they provide, which may include areas you cannot access, closed areas along the parade route, redirection to other safe zones along the parade route, and queuing arrangements to enter the stadium.

      Please comply with any/all search and screening protocols prior to entry into the stadium, and be prepared and ready to show proof of ticket prior to entry into Selhurst Park.

      This is an outdoor event that will involve standing for long periods with limited shelter available. Check the weather forecast before leaving, and wear appropriate clothing.

      Please note that Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult at all times while onsite.

      The Welfare Room will be situated next to entrance 9, and will be staffed with members of the Safeguarding Team,  ready to support anyone who may have concerns or need any extra support.

      Conduct

      For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at – or in the areas surrounding – Selhurst Park.

      Pyrotechnics and flares pose significant risks to fellow supporters, including the potential for serious injuries such as burns, respiratory issues, and damage to the lungs, ears, and eyes.

      Smoke from handheld pyrotechnics can also obstruct visibility, potentially diminishing the experience of the day for others by making it difficult to see the players and trophy.

      Please consider your fellow fan before choosing to bring pyrotechnic equipment. If caught, it will be confiscated and you may face further action.

      Flags and banners are welcome at the event but please ensure messages are appropriate for a family audience and free from offensive or inflammatory content.

      Croydon Council operates a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) within the stadium vicinity. Therefore, possessing or consuming alcohol or behaving in a manner that may cause harassment, alarm or distress will be subject to a fixed penalty notice or potential prosecution. We encourage all people attending to follow and respect the PSPO.

      The Parade

      Palace's open-top bus parade start at the top of Whitehorse Lane around 12:45 BST.

      The parade route will see the bus start at the top of Whitehorse Lane, turning into Park Road and then down Holmesdale Road, finishing in the stadium’s car park.

      We expect the parade to last between 45-60 minutes.

      We expect the surrounding roads outside the stadium to be extremely busy and full to capacity early – we encourage spectators to spread out along the parade route.

      Please note that alcohol is not permitted along the parade route.

      Please be aware a drone will be in operation throughout the event.

      Party on the Pitch

      This will then feed into a party on the pitch at Selhurst Park from 14:30 BST; live entertainment, special guests, end-of-season awards, and a trophy presentation will all take place.

      The event inside Selhurst is free, but ticketed – please note that tickets are now fully booked and we encourage those people without tickets to disperse the area once the bus parade is complete.

      Before setting off on Monday, please download your ticket via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

      Please note that supporters cannot later re-enter the stadium after they have scanned their ticket; for example, you cannot come into stadium before the parade, leave again to watch the busses, and then re-enter later on.

      Turnstiles open at 11:00 BST. Supporters with pitch tickets should enter through the Arthur Wait turnstiles; all other supporters can enter using the turnstiles indicated on their tickets.

      Fans with standing tickets wishing to head inside early for a better spot will be kept entertained, with live music and legends on the stage.

      However, fans should also note that there will be a gap between the parade and stadium event to allow all ticket holders to enter the stadium safely. Please do not rush. People with tickets are advised to head into the stadium early, once they have seen the bus go by.

      Food and drink will be available in the stadium. Alcoholic drinks can be consumed in view of the pitch for this event.

      Facilities

      Disabled supporters (ambulant and wheelchair users) who would like to attend will need to email our Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey (DLO@cpfc.co.uk ) so they can assist with their booking.

      The Selhurst Park club shop and Fanzone areas will be open from 09:00 to 17:30 BST on the day. No ticket is required to access the Fanzone.

      Additional toilets will be available outside in the stadium car park for non-ticket holders.

      Please note that the neighbouring Sainsbury's store will be closed; however, food and drink will be available to purchase inside Selhurst for those attending the ticketed part of the event.

      Leaving the event

      The club and its transport partners will endeavour to disperse crowds and re-open roads as soon as possible after the event. However, please be aware it will take some time before the local transport network is back to normal and there is likely to be significant delays to your journey home.

      We expect train stations to be exceptionally busy post-event, with lengthy queues. You may wish to consider walking away from the local area and finding an alternative mode of transport to get home.

      The club would like to thank Croydon Council and all multi agency partners for their support in planning this event.

