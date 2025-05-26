Keep safe

As with any event at which large crowds are expected, please ensure that you keep yourself and your belongings safe at all times.

Make sure you stay with family or friends and agree a meeting place in case you are separated from your group. If you have an issue or any concerns, speak to a steward or police officer.

Significant numbers of stewards and security personnel will be on hand throughout the parade route to assist you on the day, and will work with our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police in ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable time. Please comply with any instructions that they provide, which may include areas you cannot access, closed areas along the parade route, redirection to other safe zones along the parade route, and queuing arrangements to enter the stadium.

Please comply with any/all search and screening protocols prior to entry into the stadium, and be prepared and ready to show proof of ticket prior to entry into Selhurst Park.

This is an outdoor event that will involve standing for long periods with limited shelter available. Check the weather forecast before leaving, and wear appropriate clothing.

Please note that Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult at all times while onsite.

The Welfare Room will be situated next to entrance 9, and will be staffed with members of the Safeguarding Team, ready to support anyone who may have concerns or need any extra support.

Conduct

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at – or in the areas surrounding – Selhurst Park.

Pyrotechnics and flares pose significant risks to fellow supporters, including the potential for serious injuries such as burns, respiratory issues, and damage to the lungs, ears, and eyes.

Smoke from handheld pyrotechnics can also obstruct visibility, potentially diminishing the experience of the day for others by making it difficult to see the players and trophy.

Please consider your fellow fan before choosing to bring pyrotechnic equipment. If caught, it will be confiscated and you may face further action.

Flags and banners are welcome at the event but please ensure messages are appropriate for a family audience and free from offensive or inflammatory content.

Croydon Council operates a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) within the stadium vicinity. Therefore, possessing or consuming alcohol or behaving in a manner that may cause harassment, alarm or distress will be subject to a fixed penalty notice or potential prosecution. We encourage all people attending to follow and respect the PSPO.