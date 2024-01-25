Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace F.C. have recently established a new formal body for supporter engagement, where important issues can be raised by supporter representatives and discussed with senior club officials.

      This new body, known as the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), will meet at least twice per year.

      The body includes senior club staff, including the club’s nominated Board Level official – Sean O’Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer – as well as a number of representatives from a range of existing supporter groups.

      This positive step further reinforces the club’s own commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters on key topics that affect supporters – such as the matchday experience - to help inform our decision-making process on a range of non-playing matters.

      The representatives are listed below:
      • Season Ticket holders: Jennifer Ball
      • Away match attendees: Mark Silverstein
      • International Members: Ryan Saulsbury
      • Gold Members: Tim Richards
      • Hospitality guests: Chris Wait
      • Women’s Supporters Group: Phil Huffer
      • Crystal Palace Independent Supporters Group: Sue Maisey
      • Disability Supporters Association: Bruce Muirhead
      • Proud and Palace: Kate Murray
      • Holmesdale Fanatics: Daniel Grant
      Meeting Summaries
      Meeting - 24/01/24

      The newly formed Board met for the first time on the 24th of January. For the initial meeting, there was no set agenda and instead, the group used the time to introduce themselves to each other and become familiar with the process going forward.