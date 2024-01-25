Crystal Palace F.C. have recently established a new formal body for supporter engagement, where important issues can be raised by supporter representatives and discussed with senior club officials.

This new body, known as the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), will meet at least twice per year.

The body includes senior club staff, including the club’s nominated Board Level official – Sean O’Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer – as well as a number of representatives from a range of existing supporter groups.

This positive step further reinforces the club’s own commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters on key topics that affect supporters – such as the matchday experience - to help inform our decision-making process on a range of non-playing matters.