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      If you're travelling to Ireland, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

      Tickets & Collection

      Tickets are sold out for this fixture.

      All supporters will be required to collect tickets in-person at The Wild Duck, on 17/20 Sycamore St, Temple Bar, Dublin. Food and drink will also be available for supporters to purchase here – including pints of Guinness at €6.85 each.

      This is to ensure that tickets are only used by supporters that are eligible. Upon collection, supporters will need to show ID (passport, driving licence).

      Random spot checks will take place at the Tallaght Stadium to ensure only those who have purchased through the club are able to attend.

      Ticket collection at The Wild Duck will be open between 14:00-19:00 GMT on Wednesday, 10th December and between 10:00-17:00 on Thursday, 11th December.

      However, if any supporters are unable to personally collect their ticket during these hours, a further collection office will be available at the Tallaght Stadium from 18:00 until kick-off. However, we expect long queues, and highly recommend collecting tickets in the city centre.

      Any supporters who need to make alternative arrangements should contact the ticketing team at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by calling 0333 360 1861.

      Seating

      All tickets were purchased from our own ticketing system. However, supporters were not be able to select their precise seat, as we were unable to obtain a seating plan from Shelbourne for the away section.

      Travel

      Supporter coaches will be in operation to transport supporters from Dublin city centre to Tallaght Stadium on the day of the game.

      Tallaght Stadium is not within walking distance of the city centre and is approximately a 40-minute drive away, and we expect public transport to be extremely busy.

      In addition, supporters should be aware that Taxi Drivers Ireland are holding protests throughout the week, including on matchday (Thursday, 11th December).

      Therefore, organised coach travel will ensure travelling supporters are able to access the stadium swiftly and safely.

      The meeting point for the coach departure will be Cook Street in Dublin’s Medieval district.

      Dublin’s Luas Tram service does serve Tallaght Stadium, available on the Red Line to the last stop at Tallaght. However, it is anticipated to be close to capacity due to commuters and home supporters travelling to the match.

      Key Supporter Coach Information

      • Return coach tickets have been sold to match ticket holders for £13.50.
      • Supporters can collect tickets from CPFC staff at The Wild Duck when collecting their match tickets.
      • The meeting and departure point for the coaches will be Cook Street.
      • The departure window for coaches will be between 17:30 to 18:15 GMT.
      • Supporters arriving after 18:15 will need to make their own way to Tallaght Stadium.
      • Coaches will return to the city centre post-game, with supporters about to board the coaches outside of the away end.
      • Please be advised that alcohol will be prohibited onboard the supporter coaches.
      • Stewards and Supporter Services staff will be on-hand to manage the boarding process.

      Public Transport

      As above, fans should be aware that they will need to allow extra time for travel; should check their route in advance of departing; and aim to arrive at the ground as early as possible.

      As well as the sell-out attendance, the taxi strike may result in heavier road traffic and increased demand on buses, trains and other public transport options.

      However, for fans looking to take public transport, the Luas Park & Ride facility at the Red Cow allows you to leave your car and be in the Stadium within 15 minutes. Tariffs to stay in the car park are €2.00 for up to 4 hours (or part thereof); the maximum tariff for staying per day is €4.00. Entrance and Exit to the car park is 24/7. This car park has 4 Ecar Charge Point Priority Spaces. Extra Luas trams run on match days in order to facilitate greater numbers going to and from the Stadium. For more information visit Luas Park On Ride.

      Dublin Bus has numerous buses that either stop at or go through Tallaght via The Square Shopping Centre:

      • 27: From Clare Hall To Jobstown
      • 49: From Pearse St. Towards Tallaght (The Square)
      • 56a: From Ringsend Rd. Towards Tallaght (The Sqaure)
      • 65: From Hawkins St. Towards Blessington / Ballymore
      • 76a: From Blanchardstown Centre Towards Tallaght (The Square)
      • 76: From Chapelizod Towards Tallaght (The Square)
      • 77a: From Ringsend Rd. To Citywest

      Please click the link for more information on Dublin Bus Tickets and Fares.

      Palace for All

      Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that all acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, are criminal offences which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

      As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals.

      Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours at matches, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

      If you witness any such behaviour, please report it to the club by emailing customer.service@cpfc.co.uk and inclusion@cpfc.co.uk with details.

      We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

      Stadium regulations

      All supporters must abide by the following regulations:

      • Away team colours may not be worn or displayed in home sections of the ground.  Fans wearing or displaying away team colours will not be given access to the stadium via home team entry points.
      • All persons entering the ground are admitted only subject to the following Ground Regulations and to the Rules and Regulations of Shelbourne Football Club and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI). Entry to the ground shall be deemed to constitute unqualified acceptance of all these Rules and Regulations.
      • Backpacks and bags larger than size A4 are not permitted into the ground except for large fan flags which will be accommodated.
      • Fireworks, flares, laser pens, smoke canisters, bottles, glasses, cans, offensive flags, offensive banners, missiles, poles and other similar articles or containers, including anything which could or might be used as a weapon, are not permitted within the ground, and any person in possession of such an article may be refused entry or ejected from the ground.
      • Tallaght Stadium is a no smoking environment. Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes and nicotine vaporisers, is not permitted in any part of the Stands. Dedicated locations behind each Stand for smoking and the use of e-cigarettes and vaporisers have been identified for event day use, these are the only locations where this activity is permitted.
      • The consumption of intoxicating liquors is not permitted, except in licenced bar areas, and spectators are not permitted to bring alcohol into the ground.
      • The climbing of floodlight pylons, stands, fences or other buildings in the ground is forbidden.
      • Unnecessary noise such as that from the use of radio sets and behaviour likely to cause confusion or nuisance of any kind is not permitted.
      • Foul, abusive or threatening language is not permitted in any part of the ground.
      • Any person using racist taunts or language or behaving in a manner likely to be deemed racist towards any other person may be refused entry or ejected from the ground. This applies equally to offensive behaviour of any sort.
      • Under no circumstances is it permitted to throw any object onto the pitch.
      • Spectators are not permitted to enter upon the field of play; anybody who does so will be ejected from the ground and banned from attending future games.
      • Any person who fails to comply with the instructions from a steward or An Garda Síochána may be ejected from the ground.
      • In general, The Right of admission is reserved.
      • Shelbourne Football Club reserves the right to refuse admission or eject any person who refuses to be searched by a steward.
      • Any person who remains in a gangway may be ejected from the ground.
      • Shelbourne Football Club reserve the right for its servants or agents to remove from the ground any person who does not comply with the Ground Regulations or whose presence on the ground could reasonably be construed as constituting a source of danger, nuisance or annoyance to other spectators.
      • Foul and abusive language towards volunteers and staff will not be permitted.

      Where to go on matchday…

      Palace fans are planning to meet in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, which is close to our ticket collection facility and also the departure point for our dedicated coach travel.

      Temple Bar will feature a police presence.

      In case of any queries...

      In case of any queries whilst in Ireland, our Head of Supporter Services and Disability Access Officer, Nikki, can be contacted at this dedicated phone number: 07345 703 244.

      Time to spare?

      There’s plenty to see and do in Dublin – not least just two weeks before Christmas!

      In any given year, a stroll through Dublin city is a lovely experience with the festive lights brightening up dark winter streets and good cheer enveloping the city.

      For a larger outdoor experience, head to Phoenix Park, Europe’s largest urban park, home to the President’s residence, Dublin Zoo, beautiful cycling routes, and roaming deer. Whiskey enthusiasts will enjoy Jameson Distillery Bow Street, offering guided tours and tastings in a historic setting.

      Nearby, the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin feature themed gardens and stunning Victorian glasshouses.

      Other attractions include Glasnevin Cemetery and Museum, Belvidere House, Croke Park & GAA Museum, and Our Lady’s Park in Drumcondra.

      Match Details

      Shelbourne v Crystal Palace

      • Thursday, 11th December
      • 20:00 GMT kick-off
      • UEFA Conference League
      • Tallaght Stadium

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