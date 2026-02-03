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      The group was first formed at the end of 2015, with the constitution signed in April 2016, and has grown in strength over the decade.

      Back then, the objective was laid out of promoting the welfare of disabled supporters. And in that time, the organisation has done just that, thanks in part to fundraising activities, outstanding leadership and dedication from members.

      The ten-year celebration included a fun quiz, a raffle, and a buffet dinner, with members taking the time to celebrate the incredible community formed over the last decade.

      One of the standout achievements during that time was the ground-breaking GiveVision headset to enhance vision for fans with sight loss.

      One DSA member who is visually impaired, Neale Ormston, spoke of his gratitude at the event.

      "I'm able to do what I’m doing because of the club and the DSA," he said. "For me being visually impaired, what they’ve done with Give Vision and the headsets is amazing.”

      "The DSA supports everyone who is disabled, it’s fantastic. The job they do is very underrated, unnoticed at times maybe, but the club is always here to support us, hopefully for many more years to come!"

      And, as mentioned, there were also special guests with Potter, McCarthy, Remi Matthews, Ashleigh Weerden and Eve Annets all in attendance.

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      Here's what they had to say about a fantastic evening:

      Jo Potter: "We want to show our support and give thanks to such an important fanbase that we’ve got here. We know how important Crystal Palace is to our community, and it’s really important that we can be able to come to the events and talk and socialise with our fans that mean so much to us, because we know how much the club means to them.”

      Paddy McCarthy: “I’ve been to quite a few events for the DSA. I’ve seen their growth over the years. We very much appreciate the support these great people give the Club. It’s really appreciated from myself and all the players.”

      Remi Matthews: “We’ve come to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the DSA, so it’s lovely to come, see everyone, speak to them, hear their stories, see a lot of smiling faces. It’s a great achievement to celebrate 10 years.”

      Ashleigh Weerden: “We had fun tonight. It’s nice to see how this group goes way back and to see other people here and to meet new people.”

      Eve Annets: “It’s really good, we got to meet fans who have been lifelong supporters of Palace. I think it’s really nice to see the passion around the club and to have a good time with them.”

      Congratulations to the Crystal Palace FC Disabled Supporters Association, here’s to the next decade!

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