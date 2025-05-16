So to celebrate, we're launching an FA Cup mega-quiz, with the winner having the chance to win a home shirt signed by members of the 2024/25 Crystal Palace squad.

To enter the competition, play the quiz below, then submit your name and email address to our leaderboard. Please note that you must have an official CPFC account to enter (you can register here). The player with the highest score will claim our prize.

Terms & Conditions apply. If there is a tie in the number of questions correctly answered, the winner will be chosen at random. The winner will be notified within two weeks following the fixture.

This competition is now closed – but you can still play for fun, below!