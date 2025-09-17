Skip navigation

      The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches.

      This will include Palace's away trip to face West Ham United on Saturday, 20th September, at 09:00 CT (15:00 BST).

      The event brings the magic of matchday to life for every supporter in attendance, showcasing the incredible energy and passion for the Premier League, its clubs, and its stars to millions watching from home.

      On top of the live action, fans can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of thrilling activities – and once again, Crystal Palace will be right at the heart of it all with an unmissable presence, with some exciting details to be confirmed soon!

      The event – which runs 05:00 to 16:00 local time on Saturday, and 05:00 to 13:00 on Sunday – is free to attend, but fans must register in advance of the day; registrations are open below!

      Fans attending the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will see NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard broadcast Premier League Mornings Live from KC Live!

      The fan festival will also feature the Premier League Trophy, a range of family-friendly soccer activities, club mascots, and appearances from special guests and Premier League club legends.

      Previous fan festivals were held in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando.

      To get a taste of what they are like, check out Palace's best bits from last year below!

      Premier League US Fanfest Wrap Up
      Brighty tours Chicago PL Mornings Live venue
      NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Brighty in Chicago

      The club were also represented in Chicago by the Palace for Life Foundation, where Female Engagement Officer, Gemma Staple, took local children through a variety of sessions alongside a number of local clubs – as you can learn more about below.

      Gemma Staple on PFL in the USA

      Palace have a special relationship with their American fanbase, having last visited the country in 2023 – a trip which included a stint in Chicago – and 2024 on pre-season tour.

      US Men’s National Team players Chris Richards and Matt Turner recently won the FA Cup with the club. Gregg Berhalter, meanwhile, became the first Crystal Palace player to feature at a World Cup finals when he represented the USA in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

      Plus, hit American TV show Ted Lasso was filmed at Selhurst Park, the home of the fictional side AFC Richmond.

      Related News