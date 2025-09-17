The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches.

This will include Palace's away trip to face West Ham United on Saturday, 20th September, at 09:00 CT (15:00 BST).

The event brings the magic of matchday to life for every supporter in attendance, showcasing the incredible energy and passion for the Premier League, its clubs, and its stars to millions watching from home.

On top of the live action, fans can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of thrilling activities – and once again, Crystal Palace will be right at the heart of it all with an unmissable presence, with some exciting details to be confirmed soon!

The event – which runs 05:00 to 16:00 local time on Saturday, and 05:00 to 13:00 on Sunday – is free to attend, but fans must register in advance of the day; registrations are open below!