Ticket information

The club offers tickets in all stands for disabled supporters.

There are currently 128 spaces available for wheelchair users, and the majority of these can be found on a raised platform with 14 situated pitchside. Spaces for wheelchair users can be found on a raised platform in the visiting fans' section for opposition supporters.

Disabled supporters will be charged the concession ticket rate for the appropriate area of the ground, but their personal assistant gains free admission.

How to buy tickets

If you would like to purchase a Season Ticket or matchday tickets for the accessible seating areas, you can do so by calling the Box Office on 08712 000 071 (Mon-Fri 8:30am-5pm; calls to this number are charged at 10p per minute plus network charges).

Alternatively you can contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer Pam Groves on 0208 768 6080 or email pamela.groves@cpfc.co.uk.

Matchday information and accessible facilities

A dedicated steward will meet you upon entry to guide you through the turnstile and answer any questions about your matchday experience at Selhurst Park.

Both home and visiting supporters can use accessible toilets inside the stadium.

The Club Shop is accessible for all fans and has a low-level serving counter.

Catering kiosks in the home and visiting sections have low-level serving counters and so are fully accessible.

We provide audio commentary headsets for blind or visually impaired supporters, with commentary provided by Roger Dickson and his team of dedicated commentators.