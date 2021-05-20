Skip navigation
Ticket information

The club offers tickets in all stands for disabled supporters.

There are currently 128 spaces available for wheelchair users, and the majority of these can be found on a raised platform with 14 situated pitchside. Spaces for wheelchair users can be found on a raised platform in the visiting fans' section for opposition supporters.

Disabled supporters will be charged the concession ticket rate for the appropriate area of the ground, but their personal assistant gains free admission.

How to buy tickets

If you would like to purchase a Season Ticket or matchday tickets for the accessible seating areas, you can do so by calling the Box Office on 08712 000 071 (Mon-Fri 8:30am-5pm; calls to this number are charged at 10p per minute plus network charges).

Alternatively you can contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer Pam Groves on 0208 768 6080 or email pamela.groves@cpfc.co.uk.

Matchday information and accessible facilities

A dedicated steward will meet you upon entry to guide you through the turnstile and answer any questions about your matchday experience at Selhurst Park.

Both home and visiting supporters can use accessible toilets inside the stadium.

The Club Shop is accessible for all fans and has a low-level serving counter.

Catering kiosks in the home and visiting sections have low-level serving counters and so are fully accessible.

We provide audio commentary headsets for blind or visually impaired supporters, with commentary provided by Roger Dickson and his team of dedicated commentators.

Matchday travel guide for visitors

Please click here for our full visitor guide and travel information. Please note this is general information, and that information for disabled supporters is found specifically on this page.

Car Parking: Blue Badge Holders

Car parking for disabled supporters is available in dedicated parking bays in the Sainsbury's car park (next door to Selhurst Park) on a first come, first served basis.

Drop-off can be arranged through council transport services. To arrange this, please click here for Croydon council's website and click here for Bromley council's.

Accessibility improvements

Crystal Palace Football Club completed a comprehensive building programme at Selhurst Park stadium which improved stadium accessibility, facilities for disabled supporters and substantially increased the number of wheelchair bays and easy access seating for all supporters.

The measures provide better facilities for all spectators with accessibility needs and were devised in consultation with the club’s Disabled Supporters Association, the Premier League and Palace for Life Foundation.

Work followed extensive consultation with stadia experts and other independent experts to ensure the club improved accessibility within the guidelines of the Accessible Stadia Guide by the beginning of the 2017/18 season, as agreed by the Premier League clubs, and in line with equalities legislation.

There is improved access throughout the stadium and work included:

  • Wheelchair spaces around the ground in the Arthur Wait, Holmesdale, Main Stand and Whitehorse Lane boxes, taking total capacity from 63 to 128
  • 289 easy access seats
  • Improved amenity seating
  • New ambulant toilet facilities and improvements and refurbishment of existing facilities
  • Ambulant toilet facilities across the stadium
  • A new full-size changing room for disabled supporters and a secondary smaller changing room
  • A new accessible sensory room for supporters with autism or sensory impairments
  • A second sensory room with pitch view*
  • A new ramped access to the club's main reception
  • Accessibility to the Fanzone
  • A phased further development plan to meet accessibility needs

*Please check availability before attending the match

Around 600 seats were removed, including 200 occupied by Season Ticket holders in 2016/17, to allow the work to be carried out. All supporters affected by the changes were offered new seats and were recouped with some additional seating in other areas of the stadium.

We also update the accessible access information on our website to include a more detailed access statement and publication of our Accessibility Strategy.

We are committed to providing the best possible matchday experience to all supporters and visiting fans and to meeting equalities in a challenging older stadium which has been the club’s home since 1924.

The stewards were fantastic and very helpful in every aspect.

Desmond Flood, visiting personal assistant

