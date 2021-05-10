Skip navigation
Supporting Crystal Palace from abroad has never been easier, with several ways to make sure you’re repping the red and blue wherever you are…

International Membership

Guarantee tickets to a game of your choice

If you’re only able to make the trip to Selhurst Park once or twice a season, an International Membership is perfect for you: it guarantees tickets to a game of your choice.

Once you have completed your purchase, you simply need to let the Box Office know which game you’d like tickets reserved for. You will be able to do this until tickets go on sale to other Members and Season Ticket Holders.

Enjoy an exclusive hotel discount

As well as being able to guarantee tickets to a game of your choice, you can also enjoy 15% off the luxury Latitude Apartments in Croydon.

Other great benefits

As an International Member, you also receive a welcome pack upon joining, a copy of the digital programme 24 hours ahead of every home game and 10% off in the Club Shop both online and in store.

Official Supporters' Clubs

Watch Palace with other fans

If you’re a Palace fan living abroad or are missing a game as you’re on holiday, the next best thing to being at Selhurst is watching together with other supporters.

We have a dedicated tool helping you find other fans abroad who have already set up Supporters’ Clubs. Ranging from San Francisco to Sydney, check to see if there’s one near you, or if there’s not, get in touch with us to set up your own.

Selhurst Park Fan Guide

Plan your trip

If you’re visiting Selhurst for the first time, you may want to read our home fan guide, which provides you with all the information you need regarding food and drink, the Fanzone, getting to the stadium and more.