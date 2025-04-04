Lewis recalls fondly his own many years of sitting in the Arthur Wait – his first match being a Palace win over Sheffield United, and his personal highlight 2014's 'Crystanbul', which he says "among loads of good memories, will always stand out."

It was a passion which followed Lewis to the other side of the world: “When I first moved out here in 2018, my wife came across the Sydney Supporters’ Club on Facebook. It was started in 2010 by a guy called Jordan.

“At first, I just went to watch a few games with them. Kick-offs are terrible times here – they can be anything between midnight to 4.30am in the morning. The Fulham game in the FA Cup was 11.15pm – so not too bad, we can cope with those!

“We try to do at least five or six meet-ups a season to watch games, and once a year, we’ll get people together from all different states and all meet up.

“It gives you that bit of home. Obviously it’s my own choice to move over here, but you do get homesick, so it’s good to bump into people. One of the guys in the group grew up literally around the corner from me, but I never knew him from back home! We talk about our times at Selhurst, away days... that sort of thing.

“We’ve got quite a good little community. Nationwide there could be a few hundred of us – most of us are from Bromley, Croydon, those sorts of areas. Sydney’s probably got most of us. About 40 or 50 of us here have a WhatsApp group, and we chat daily.

"You wake up in the morning and, if you haven’t watched a Palace game, there’ll be hundreds of messages about it!”