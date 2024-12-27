This season is a special one for both myself (Roger Dickson) and Chris Winter, as we celebrate 40 continuous years of commentating from Selhurst Park – and, in my case, also from many grounds around the country.

It was in August 1962, with Palace’s season-opening match against Halifax Town, when broadcasts began from Selhurst Park to hospital patients at Croydon’s Mayday Hospital, now named Croydon University Hospital.

At this time, they were known as “Croydon Hospital Broadcasts”, made by four commentators: Roy Preston, Roy Topp, Steve Stuart and John Henty.