Adam Wharton

Wharton joined Blackburn Rovers’ pre-Academy at just six-years-old, and didn't look back. With two older brothers, his footballing education came thick and fast in back gardens and school playgrounds.

When his brother Scott was invited to join Blackburn Under-12s – like Adam, he is now an established first-team fixture – he was asked if he had any brothers. Adam was spotted and began attending sessions every Friday after school, and a 15-year association with the club began.

He wasn’t just a player, but also a fan: his first game back in 2008 saw him walk out of the tunnel as a mascot against European Cup finalists Chelsea.

Blackburn Rovers, under Tony Mowbray, became an excellent place for young players to develop, with the veteran manager well-known for his ability to nurture bright talents.

Harvey Elliott spent time on loan there, before breaking into the first-team at Liverpool, while Ashley Phillips was promoted before earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Mowbray moved Wharton up to train with the first-team as a second-year scholar, and he began to make an impression.

In August 2022, under new manager John Dahl Tomasson, Wharton made his professional debut, being named in the starting XI for a 4–0 League Cup win over Hartlepool United.

His league debut arrived a fortnight later as he came off the bench against Stoke City, and a full debut against Blackpool soon followed with Wharton named Player of the Match. A first professional goal arrived against Birmingham City in October.

Along the way, Wharton's unique skillset caught the eye. Confident on the ball, aggressive out of possession and willing to take risks, it didn't take long for him to nail down a regular place in Blackburn's midfield.

Wharton’s eyes were on Barcelona as a child, watching not just Lionel Messi but particularly Sergio Busquets nonchalance in possession, his simplicity combined with intelligence. In the current era, he cites Frenkie de Jong as a model midfielder – or in the Premier League, Rodri.

With his socks tucked down low and his ability to feint away from pressure in midfield, there is one thing for certain: the Selhurst Park crowd are in for something special watching this 19-year-old try to emulate his heroes.

Wharton made his England Under-20s debut against Italy in November 2023, and has been almost ever-present in the Championship so far this season, scoring against Huddersfield in his final appearance for his boyhood club, his second goal of the season to add to his three assists.