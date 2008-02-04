Casey was a part of Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City. He scored in the 3-1 win over the Potters, and also in the 5-0 win against Arsenal in the regional final.

He made his first appearance for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-final against Manchester United on 2nd March 2024.

His first goal came a week later against Arsenal and he followed this up with a brace against Norwich City.

The striker finished 23/24 with seven goals in 11 appearances.

In July 2024, Casey signed a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season. He registered his first goal of the season against Birmingham City in August 2024.

Casey went on to net 12 goals and one assist in his first season as a scholar, he was also the only player in the U18s side to feature in all 28 games across all competitions.

This season has been nothing short of explosive. Casey leads the entire U18 Premier League – across both regional divisions – with 12 goals, adding three assists to give him 15 direct goal contributions in league play alone.

Across all competitions he has 15 goals and five assists, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Tottenham and Ipswich. His form earned him a deserved England U18s call-up, where he provided a smart cut-back assist for Reigan Heskey in a 2–2 draw with France.

Naturally, the next step came with the U21s. After several substitute appearances he made his first start in a 2–0 Premier League 2 win away at Aston Villa on Halloween, and soon established himself further, starting three of the final four competitive U21 matches of 2025.

His maiden goal for the side arrived in the International Cup against Juventus – a composed finish after George King’s knock-back at the far post. Casey ended the year with another standout moment, racing in behind to lift the ball over the Nordsjaelland ‘keeper and seal a 2–0 win in the U21s’ final match of 2025.

He made his senior, European and Crystal Palace debut last night, producing a bright cameo up front in the closing stages of a 3-0 win.