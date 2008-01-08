Cheick Doucouré

As a Mali international – the African side nicknamed ‘The Eagles’ – it was like it was meant to be. “I’m a believer,” he laughed. “It’s destiny and destiny always does nice things. I’ve been an Eagle since my childhood so this is a good thing.”

The 22-year-old midfielder arrived with a big reputation, having been a crucial part of the Lens side that finished seventh in Ligue 1 just a year after promotion from the second division.

Doucouré cut his teeth at the AS Real Bamako Academy in his native Mali. The side has produced a number of talented Malian internationals, including the likes of RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara and Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma.

He signed for Lens in the 2017/18 season and quickly established himself in the first-team at 18 years old. Playing in his preferred central midfield role, he helped the side reach a Ligue 2 promotion play-off final in his first full season in northern France.

The midfielder’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed as his performances earned him a callup to the Mali national team in November 2018, where he made his debut against Gabon in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying.

Doucouré is looking forward to working under legendary midfielder Patrick Vieira. “What I want him to [teach] me is what I’m missing in my game so far,” he said. “I want him to teach me a lot of things, to reach the highest level. He’s been a really important factor in me signing for Palace.

“I know that the Palace fans [will] expect a lot from me. I'm going to work hard and I will make sure they’re happy to have me as a Palace player. I can't wait to start training with Palace and meet my new teammates.”