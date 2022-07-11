David Ozoh

Originally an attacking player, he has moved back into the centre of midfield over the past few years, becoming an all-action midfielder in the mould of his first-team manager, Patrick Vieira.

His popularity with coaches and teammates off the field belies his aggression on it. Tall, strong and skilful, he combines an impressive athleticism with an eye for a pass, and is crucial in Palace winning back possession in the middle of the park.

After featuring from the bench for the Under-18s last season, as they took the title race down to the wire, he played for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s side against Dulwich Hamlet in pre-season.