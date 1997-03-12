Skip navigation
30Dean
Henderson

out on loan
GK
Goalkeeper
Date of Birth
12.03.9712 March 1997
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined Team
31.08.2331 August 2023
Dean Henderson
30
Henderson
30
All time
Palace career
1
Appearances
0
Clean sheets

Awards & Honours

PFA Team of the Year
League One, 2017/18
Young Player of the Year
Sheffield United, 2018/19 & 2019/20
Community Player of the Year
Sheffield United, 2018/19
EFL Championship Golden Glove
2018/19