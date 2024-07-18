Dean Benamar

After joining at Under-14s, Benamar progressed through to Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

In July 2024, Benamar signed his scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Benamar was named on the bench for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in the opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur and went on to make his debut against Birmingham City three games later, where he registered an assist and kept a clean sheet.

He scored his first goal for the U18s against Leicester City in October 2024.