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Dylan
Monk
out on loan
Def
Defender
Country
EN
England
Joined Team
31.10.25
31 October 2025
View profile
View profile
All time
Palace career
9
Appearances
0
Goals
Player Statistics
2025/26
Goals
0
Appearances
9
Attack
Goals Inside Box
0
Goals Outside Box
0
Right Foot
0
Left Foot
0
Shots
1
Shots on target
0
Hit woodwork
0
Penalties taken
0
Penalties scored
0
Touches
357
Touches in opposition box
3
Defence
Aerial duels
14
Aerial duels won
7
Interceptions
5
Blocks
2
Recoveries
15
Tackles won
16
Duels won
30
Clearances
28
Team
Minutes
666
Attempted passes
204
Successful passes
147
Touches
357
Chances created
1
Crosses
0
Discipline
Yellow cards
1
Red cards
0
Fouls won
9
Fouls Conceded
9
01
/ 04
Player Statistics
Career
Goals
0
Appearances
9
Season by season
Season
Games
Goals
Crystal Palace U18
25/26
9
0
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