Freddie Cowin earned a scholarship ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

He is a capable left-back who can deliver from wide and pick a pass from distance.

He made his first appearance for the Under-18s in November 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

After multiple appearances off the bench in 2023/24, Cowin made his first start for the Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Cowin finished the 23/24 season with 17 appearances and one assist under his belt.

He made his first appearance at Under-21s level in a pre-season friendly against Dulwich Hamlet ahead of preparations for 2024/25.

The left-back enjoyed a strong start to 24/25, with four assists in his first five games for the U18s side.