Joachim Andersen

The 25-year old arrives at Selhurst Park from Lyon, after impressing during a season-long loan deal to Fulham last season.

After beginning his career in his native Denmark, he made his professional bow with Dutch side F.C. Twente, sufficiently impressing to be named the Danish Football Association's Under-19s Talent of the Year.

A move to Serie A followed with Sampdoria, where he became a regular and began to attract the attention of some of Europe's leading clubs.

Andersen joined Lyon in the summer of 2019, becoming the club's record signing and the most expensive Danish player of all time.

A crucial performer in their European run, he was part of the squad that knocked out Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, before losing to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

After a series of strong performances at Craven Cottage on a season-long loan spell at Fulham - including captaining the side - Andersen was called up to the national squad for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

He made three appearances as Denmark reached the semi-finals, coming on as a substitute in the semi-final defeat to England at Wembley.

A confident ball-playing defender, he combines aerial dominance with calmness in possession. Upon signing, Andersen revealed his pride to be "joining Crystal Palace and to be playing in the world's best football league."