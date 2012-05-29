After arriving at Selhurst Park in 2012, Ward established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Palace squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League and has helped maintain their top-flight status ever since.

At the start of the 2008/09 season, an 18-year-old Ward joined fellow south-coast side Bournemouth from Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal but the Cherries were relegated at the end of the campaign. He suffered the same fate at Pompey in the following year as they dropped out of the Premier League, however he did play three times in the competition.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, Ward stayed on for the 2010/11 season and quickly became the first-choice right-back, making 46 appearances as the club finished 16th in the Championship.

His good form continued the following year and he scored against arch-rivals Southampton in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park but with Pompey desperate for funds to stay afloat, Ward was sold to Palace, having made 96 appearances for his hometown club.

After being snapped up by the Eagles, the right-back played 30 times for Palace during a successful debut season, and missed only four matches the following campaign as he showed his versatility by playing at left-back and central midfield when requested.

His form in a variety of positions saw him scoop the club's Young Player of the Year award for 2014, and he went on to play all but one league game in 2014/15, scoring his first goal for the south Londoners in a 3-1 win against Queens Park Rangers, which he followed up with three more strikes in 2015/16.

He finished the 2016/17 season as the club's record Premier League appearance holder, with over 150 to his name.

Ward continued to play regularly for the Eagles as one of the team's longest-serving stalwarts and signed a three-year contract extension in July 2018.

He then commited to spending over a decade with Palace when he signed a further two-year extension in July 2021.