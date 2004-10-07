Kaden Rodney

He started featured eight times for the Under-18s last season, starting in six games as Paddy McCarthy’s young side took the title race right down to the wire, ultimately missing out on goal difference. He scored twice during the run-in, including a 30-yard stunner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rodney’s versatility means he can fill in defensively, either at centre-back or more often at right-back. Wherever he plays on the pitch, his hard-work for the side remains as consistent as ever.

These attributes earned him a professional contract in October 2021 and his first England call-up the following month, named as part of the Under-18s.