Lewis
Gordon
out on loan
Def
Defender
Country
EN
England
Joined Team
28.07.22
28 July 2022
View profile
View profile
All time
Palace career
1
Appearances
0
Goals
Player Statistics
2022/23
Goals
0
Appearances
1
Attack
Goals Inside Box
0
Goals Outside Box
0
Right Foot
0
Left Foot
0
Shots
0
Shots on target
0
Hit woodwork
0
Penalties taken
0
Penalties scored
0
Touches
53
Touches in opposition box
2
Defence
Aerial duels
3
Aerial duels won
2
Interceptions
1
Blocks
0
Recoveries
6
Tackles won
2
Duels won
2
Clearances
2
Team
Minutes
62
Attempted passes
35
Successful passes
31
Touches
53
Chances created
0
Crosses
0
Discipline
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
0
Fouls won
0
Fouls Conceded
0
01
/ 04
Player Statistics
Career
Goals
0
Appearances
1
Season by season
Season
Games
Goals
Crystal Palace PL2
22/23
1
0
