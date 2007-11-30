Casey was a part of Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City. He scored in the 3-1 win over the Potters, and also in the 5-0 win against Arsenal in the regional final.

He made his first appearance for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-final against Manchester United on 2nd March 2024.

His first goal came a week later against Arsenal and he followed this up with a brace against Norwich City.

The striker finished 23/24 with seven goals in 11 appearances.

In July 2024, Casey signed a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season. He registered his first goal of the season against Birmingham City in August 2024.